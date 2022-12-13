The Deseret News asked Mike Leach about New Year’s resolutions 3 years ago. Here’s what he said

As the sports world mourns the loss of legendary football coach Mike Leach, many are recalling the unexpected stories he shared during interviews and how often they contained wisdom about how to live a good life.

Perhaps most famously, Leach once delivered a monologue on how stressful it is to get married and what grooms should do to keep their female loved ones happy.

“You need to find excuses that they’ll buy to be as far out of harm’s way as you possibly can,” he said about weddings.

Over the years, Leach addressed everything from which Pac-12 mascot would win in a fight to which Halloween candy is the tastiest treat.

In 2019, Leach, who was then the head football coach for Washington State, spoke with the Deseret News about New Year’s resolutions and why you don’t have to wait until Jan. 1 to let go of unhealthy routines.

Here’s what he said: