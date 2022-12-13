3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 121-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz beat the Western Conference-leading New Orleans Pelicans, 121-100, on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Overall, the Jazz’s defense had one of its best performances of the 2022-23 season. It wasn’t just the starters that were stifling against the Pelicans in this one, the bench was holding its own and making a real impact against one of the deepest teams in the league.

The Pelicans will have a lot to take a look at as they stay in Salt Lake City and prepare to face the Jazz again on Thursday night.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

