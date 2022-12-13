Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 121-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defend New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Western Conference-leading New Orleans Pelicans, 121-100, on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.

Overall, the Jazz’s defense had one of its best performances of the 2022-23 season. It wasn’t just the starters that were stifling against the Pelicans in this one, the bench was holding its own and making a real impact against one of the deepest teams in the league.

The Pelicans will have a lot to take a look at as they stay in Salt Lake City and prepare to face the Jazz again on Thursday night.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

  • The Jazz held the Pelicans to an embarrassing 4-of-27 from 3-point range. The Pelicans already take the third-least amount of 3-point attempts in the league and are an average 3-point shooting team, but the Jazz absolutely took that part of the game away from them.
  • This season the Jazz have struggled on the defensive glass and have paid for that with the opposing team getting a lot of second-chance points. On Tuesday, the Jazz outrebounded the Pelicans on the defensive boards, 40-28.
  • The Pelicans bench usually outscores opponents and has been on a tear lately, but it was the Jazz’s bench that stood out on Tuesday. Malik Beasley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combined for 40 points and the Jazz’s bench outscored the Pelicans bench, 60-39.
