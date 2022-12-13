3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 121-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz beat the Western Conference-leading New Orleans Pelicans, 121-100, on Tuesday night at Vivint Arena.
Overall, the Jazz’s defense had one of its best performances of the 2022-23 season. It wasn’t just the starters that were stifling against the Pelicans in this one, the bench was holding its own and making a real impact against one of the deepest teams in the league.
The Pelicans will have a lot to take a look at as they stay in Salt Lake City and prepare to face the Jazz again on Thursday night.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- The Jazz held the Pelicans to an embarrassing 4-of-27 from 3-point range. The Pelicans already take the third-least amount of 3-point attempts in the league and are an average 3-point shooting team, but the Jazz absolutely took that part of the game away from them.
- This season the Jazz have struggled on the defensive glass and have paid for that with the opposing team getting a lot of second-chance points. On Tuesday, the Jazz outrebounded the Pelicans on the defensive boards, 40-28.
- The Pelicans bench usually outscores opponents and has been on a tear lately, but it was the Jazz’s bench that stood out on Tuesday. Malik Beasley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combined for 40 points and the Jazz’s bench outscored the Pelicans bench, 60-39.