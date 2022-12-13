Tom Holmoe on what Mike Leach meant to BYU football

While Mississippi State coach Mike Leach never played or coached at BYU, he certainly had an influence at his alma mater.

That’s the message BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe shared on Tuesday, after the news that Leach died Monday night following complications from a heart condition.

Leach, 61, graduated from BYU in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in American studies, and he also had family attend the school.

He and his wife Sharon had four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

What did Tom Holmoe say about Mike Leach?

“I am devastated to hear of Mike’s passing. Mike was a BYU alum and has been a friend of ours for many years. His daughter and son both worked in our athletic department while BYU students and were incredible young people. We love the Leach family, and we offer our constant prayers and sincere condolences at this time,” Holmoe said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“Mike’s connections to BYU and our football program is strong. He is a strong branch of the LaVell Edwards coaching tree. He didn’t play football at BYU but could see the possibilities for his coaching future by learning LaVell’s system. His success on the field is matched by his joy for life and the many people like me, who call him friend.”

“Peace and love to the Leach family. ’Til we meet again, Coach.”

'Til we meet again, Coach 💙

What were Mike Leach’s connections to BYU?

Leach played rugby for BYU during his time at the school.

Jarom Jordan, “BYU Sports Nation” co-host, shared Tuesday that Leach’s ties to the rugby program ran deep, even years later.

In 2009 Mike Leach, former @byurugby player & TT HC at the time, flew out to Stanford to watch the @byurugby national title game vs Cal.



The night before the game he went to an alumni/team gathering & was chatting with everyone there.



The next night BYU won its first natty. — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) December 13, 2022

Leach, known for his charismatic nature, was a head coach at Texas Tech (2000-2009), Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2020-22) during his 21 years as an FBS head coach, where he compiled an overall record of 158-107.

He adopted the Air Raid offense, which can trace its roots back to former BYU coach LaVell Edwards.

Leach played his alma mater BYU just once — BYU beat Washington State 30-6 in Leach’s first game as Washington State’s head coach.

In 2012, ahead of that matchup, Leach shared with the Deseret News what he learned about coaching from his time at BYU — and that included watching team practices with then-Cougars assistants Roger French and Norm Chow.

Thinking of Mike Leach today. I interviewed him only once and he shared his memories of attending BYU. RIP, Coach.



Thinking of Mike Leach today. I interviewed him only once and he shared his memories of attending BYU. RIP, Coach.

“It influenced me directly and specifically — the core of a lot of the things we do offensively, in general the philosophy of attacking the whole field,” Leach said. “(LaVell Edwards) has had an impressive legacy.”