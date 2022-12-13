Utah football gets recommitment from Texas 4-star cornerback CJ Blocker

In a little bit of a unique situation, the Utah Utes football program got a commitment on Tuesday from a prospect who was previously committed before he backed out of his pledge last month.

On Tuesday afternoon, cornerback CJ Blocker of New Caney, Texas, announced his commitment on social media with just over a week to go before the early signing period opens.

Don’t need a count down…Sticking to the plan god has for me.🙏🏾 @UteReef33 pic.twitter.com/ElutBgzeoQ — cj.blocker (@_Cjblocker) December 13, 2022

Listed by 247 Sports at 6 feet and 165 pounds, Blocker originally committed to the Utes in June. At the time, he held scholarship offers from Power Five schools Nebraska, Kansas State, Boston College, Washington State and Purdue in addition to Utah.

Over the next five months, Blocker announced several more Power Five scholarship offers that he had received, and ultimately announced on Nov. 23 that he was decommitting from the Utes, although he concluded his announcement by writing that “Utah will remain a top school in my recruitment.”

While many recruits often say the school they’re decommitting from will remain in consideration, they don’t often end up recommitting to that same school, so Blocker’s announcement Tuesday marks a win for the Utes on that front.

Beside that, Blocker is designated as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and is ranked as the 28th-best cornerback prospect in the country in the class of 2023.

Blocker’s recommitment continues Utah’s outstanding sprint toward the opening of the early signing period on Dec. 21.

He becomes the fourth four-star prospect to pledge to the Utes since Nov. 27 (offensive linemen Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano and defensive end Hunter Clegg are the others), and third in the last week.

That does not include either transfers Logan Fano and Levani Damuni or three-star prospects Mikey Matthews and Smith Snowden.

In all, 20 prospects, plus the two transfers, are committed to Utah as part of its 2023 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.