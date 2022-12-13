And the winner of ‘The Voice’ is ...

Bryce Leatherwood has just won $100,000 and a record deal.

On Tuesday night, “The Voice” crowned the 22-year-old country singer the Season 22 winner of the competition. The win also marks “Voice” coach Blake Shelton’s ninth victory on the show.

Morgan Myles and Bodie rounded out the top three, although “The Voice” did not specify which singer placed second and third, per the entertainment site Gold Derby.

Who is Bryce Leatherwood on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Leatherwood was on Shelton’s team for his entire time on “The Voice.”

After performing Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” for his blind audition, the country singer had three coaches vying for him: Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend. Legend complimented the “richness” in Leatherwood’s voice, and Stefani, who is married to Shelton, said she had a deep appreciation for country music despite not being a country artist.

In the end, though, the 22-year-old singer from Georgia stuck to his country roots and picked Shelton.

Leatherwood was a strong contender throughout his run on the “Voice.” He received high praise from the coaches after performing Justin Moore’s “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” for the top eight round, with Legend even calling it Leatherwood’s best performance to date.

“You’re so authentic, and so kind of classical and old school — and everything that you want to see in a country artist,” Stefani said. “But yet you have this crazy sort of star quality stage presence.”

Shelton, meanwhile, noted that Leatherwood had “engaged the army of country music fans that watch the show,” and would likely be a force to reckon with in the finale.

Leatherwood started singing when he was in the seventh grade. The country singer graduated from Georgia Southern University in May and is now on his biggest stage to date, performing for the millions of viewers who tune in to “The Voice.”

“It was on a wish and a prayer,” Leatherwood recently told 11Alive News, an NBC affiliate based in Atlanta. “What really made me want to sing and perform on the show and audition was just to want to succeed and to do this for the rest of my life. What a golden opportunity it was and has been.”

Bryce Leatherwood performs during the top 10 round of “The Voice.” Trae Patton, NBC

Bryce Leatherwood performances on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Finale

Top 13 performance

Top eight performance

Top 10 performance

Blind audition