High school football: Deseret News 2022 2A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

2A Player of the Year

Parker Snyder, San Juan, QB, Jr.

Passed for 3,721 yards and 46 touchdowns and rushed for 819 more yards and 11 scores in leading San Juan to the 2A state championship.

The Deseret News has 90-plus years of football all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1930.

2A First Team

QB: Wade Stilson, Emery, Jr. — 2,792 passing yards, 30 TDs

RB: Zack Conway, San Juan, Jr. — 2,190 total offense, 27 TDs

RB: Ryder Rogers, Delta, Sr. — 180 carries, 1,231 yards, 10 TDs

RB: Morgan Wade, Millard, Sr. — 600 rushing yards

WR: Creek Sharp, Emery, Jr. — 1,107 total offense, 15 total TDs

WR: Caleby Thompson, South Summit, Sr. — 1,456 total offense, 18 total TDs

WR: Koa Sylvester, Summit Academy, Sr. — 46 rec., 815 yards, 12 TDs

OL: Taylor Black, San Juan, Jr. — 3-year starter

OL: Trayson Brown, Beaver, Sr. — 2-year starter

OL: Callen Burke, San Juan, Sr. — Key to 2,749 team rush yards

OL: Drew Mellen, Summit Academy, Sr. — Great run blocker

OL: Kyson Wood, South Sevier, Sr. — Great pulling guard

DL: Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver, Sr. — 70 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT

DL: Brady Freeman, South Summit, Jr. — 62 solo tackles, 27 sacks

DL: Jake Marshall, Beaver, Sr. — 112 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 def. TDs

DL: Kaden Hunter, South Summit, Jr. — 49 solo tackles, 7 sacks, 2 TFL

LB: Kutlur Matheson, Beaver, Jr. — 115 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 def. TDs

LB: Trace Bennett, San Juan, Jr. — 127 tackles, 1 INT

LB: Larsen Dixon, Summit Academy, Sr. — 101 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs

LB: KC Whitaker, Millard, Sr. — 63 tackles

DB: Jerzy Nieves, San Juan, Sr. — 63 tackles, 5 INTs

DB: Cameron Smith, Delta, Sr. — 72 tackles, 7 INTs

DB: Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver, Jr. — 54 tackles, 2 INTs

DB: Carter Abraham, South Sevier, Sr. — 30 tackles, 7 INTs, 2 TFL

K: Santiago Amezcua, Beaver, Jr. — 49 PATs, 2 FGs

P: Bodie Wheatley, Beaver, So. — Net punting average of 38

ATH: Garrett Young, San Juan, Sr. — 882 yards, 9 TDs

2A Second Team

QB: Devin Watson, Summit Academy, Sr.

QB: Tyten Fails, Beaver, Sr.

RB: Isaiah Hemmings, Judge Memorial, Sr.

RB: Robin Limutau, Providence Hall, Sr.

RB: Dane Sitterud, Emery, Jr.

WR: Juan Ramirez, South Summit, Sr.

WR: Collin Baker, San Juan, Sr.

ATH: Raj Singh, American Leadership, Sr.

WR: Tate Edwards, Providence Hall, Sr.

OL: Kyle Nickle, Delta, Sr.

OL: Kelby Jones, Emery, Sr.

OL: Chaz Ashton, Millard, Sr.

OL: Sebastian Fonua, Providence Hall, Jr.

OL: Maile Fonua, Providence Hall, Jr.

DT: Noah Gunnerson, South Summit, Jr.

DE: Wade Brunson, Millard, Sr.

DE: Ty Stefanoff, Delta, So.

DL: Owen Egler, Summit Academy, Jr.

LB: Marcus Chase, Delta, Jr.

LB: Gage Raddon, Beaver, So.

LB: Tate Gale, Beaver, Jr.

LB: Matt Olsen, Emery, Jr.

DB: Treg Miller, Emery, Sr.

DB: Bentley Bradshaw, Beaver, Sr.

DB: Sebastian Hennes, Emery, Sr.

DB: Braeden Osguthorpe, South Summit, Jr.

K: Nathan Arellano, Summit Academy, Jr.

2A Honorable Mention

QB: Bracken Lassche, South Summit, Jr.

RB: Khai Matagi, Summit Academy, Jr.

RB/WR: Kanyon Okerlund, South Sevier, So.

RB: Brock Bair, South Sevier, Jr.

WR: Anthony Done, San Juan, Jr.

WR: Will Dayton, Summit Academy, Sr.

WR: Henry Thompson, Judge Memorial, Jr.

WR: Nyuon Chuol, Judge Memorial, So.

OL: Teagan Hutson, South Summit, Sr.

OL: Bowen Sitterud, Emery, Sr.

OL: Trenton Nelson, Grand, Sr.

OL: Jared Burke, San Juan, Jr.

OL: Isaac Warner, San Juan, Jr.

DE: Jack Gose, Judge Memorial, Sr.

DE: Job Barlow, Providence Hall, Sr.

DE: Justin Foster, Providence Hall, Sr.

DL: Easton Anderson, South Sevier, Sr.

LB: Koalton Curtis, Emery, Sr.

LB: Maddoc Cox, South Summit, Sr.

LB: Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, Jr.

LB: Hunter Rodriguez, Millard, Sr.

LB: Jake Ivins, San Juan, So.

DB: Luke Robinson, Beaver, Jr.

DB: Baylor Blackburn, Beaver, Jr.

CB: Cameron Skeem, Delta, Sr.

CB: Cameron Curtis, Delta, Sr.

K: Oscar Dominguez, South Summit, So.