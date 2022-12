High school football: Deseret News 2022 1A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1A Player of the Year

Jessaia Giatras-Moala, Layton Christian, RB, Sr.

Rushed for 1,638 yards and 20 touchdowns in leading Layton Christian to its first state title in school history.

The Deseret News has 90-plus years of football all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1930.

1A First Team

QB: Griffen Bone, Kanab, Jr. — 29 total TDs, 1,756 pass yards

RB: Kannin Boswell, North Sevier, Sr. — 1,937 total offense, 24 total TDs

ATH: Kyron Bracken, Enterprise, Jr. — 1,254 rushing yards, 25 total TDs

RB/WR: Bo Hardy, Milford, Sr. — 149 carries, 1,338 yards, 13 TDs

RB: Parker Franklin, Kanab, Sr. — 210 carries for 990 yards, 12 TDs

WR: Trey Rose, Milford, Sr. — 70 rec., 1,317 yards, 14 TDs

WR: Wyatt Hall, Parowan, Sr. — 6 TDs, 978 all-purpose yards

TE: Austin Humphries, Enterprise, Sr. — 298 rec. yards, great blocker

OL: Micah Elliss, Layton Christian, Sr. — Tough, fast, physical player

OL: Branson Hartman, Duchesne, Sr. — Anchor O and D lines

OL: Parker Holt, Enterprise, Jr. — Great pulling guard

OL: Max Kartchner, Kanab, Sr. — Consistent, leader up front

OL: Sam Johnson, Enterprise, Sr. — 3-year starter

DL: Kason Janes, Kanab, Sr. — 86 tackles, 26 TFL, 8 sacks

DT: Tevita Pome’e, Layton Christian, Sr. — Dominant both sides of ball

DE: Tesler Fields, Milford, Jr. — 91 tackles, 19 TFL, 9 sacks

DE: Zoram Petelo, Layton Christian, Sr. — 28 tackles, 5 sacks

LB: Quaid Thompson, Milford, Sr. — 176 total tackles, 23 TFL

LB: Cade Gines, Duchesne, Jr. — 56 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 sacks

LB: Buck Sargent, North Summit, So. — 147 tackles, 6 TFL

LB: Matthew Bailiff, Layton Christian, Sr. — 98 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3 PBU

LB: Aiden Dougherty, Enterprise, Sr. — 131 tackles, 8 sacks, 2 INTs

FS: Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, Sr. — 42 tackles, 8 PBU, 9 INTs

FS: Parker Crum, Duchesne, Jr. — 41 tackles, 7 INTs

DB: Jake Smith, North Summit, So. — 83 tackles

K: Alex Montoya, Milford, Sr. — 40-47 PATs, 2-2 FGs

P: Niclas Scherb, Layton Christian, Sr. — Averaged 45 yards per punt

1A Second Team

QB: Kilo Tsosie, Milford, So.

QB: Jose Ribeiro, Layton Christian, Sr.

RB: Aaron Gale, North Sevier, Sr.

RB: McKade Nelson, North Summit, So.

RB: Jaden Drake, Enterprise, Jr.

WR/RB: Draker Goodliffe, Duchesne, Jr.

WR: Clayton Anzalone, Enterprise, Sr.

WR: Tyler Foote, North Sevier, Sr.

OL: Cutler Blonquist, North Summit, Jr.

OL: Preston Houston, Kanab, Sr.

OL: Aiden Koski, Layton Christian, Sr.

OL: Gage Schoeffler, Enterprise, Sr.

OL: Cael Day, Enterprise, Jr.

DE: Rhyley Brundy, North Summit, Sr.

DT: Brogan Malmgren, North Sevier, Sr.

DT: Clayton Duckworth, North Sevier, Sr.

DL: Elias Romero, Milford, Sr.

LB: Manu Vaitaki, Layton Christian, Sr.

LB: Justin DeGroff, Parowan, Sr.

LB: Cooper Miller, Parowan, Sr.

LB: Gatlen Farnsworth, Duchesne, Sr.

CB: Derek Brown, Kanab, Sr.

CB: Waylon White, Kanab, Sr.

SS: Ilai Tagidugu, Layton Christian, Sr.

DB: James Crowley, North Sevier, So.

K: Eliseo Ramos, Enterprise, So.

PK: Davi Paulino, Layton Christian, Jr.