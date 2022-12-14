6 gift ideas for the Utah Jazz fans in your life

No matter what time of year it is, there could come an occasion to get a gift for the Utah Jazz fan in your life.

Stumped on what to get?

Here are some Utah Jazz gift ideas, with a wide price range so you can find something that can fit your budget.

Game tickets

An opportunity to see the Jazz live in action should certainly be toward the top of your list of possible gifts.

There are tons of places online to buy individual game tickets, and they can be had for very cheap if that’s the route you want to go. Do take care to ensure that you are purchasing from a legitimate site, however.

Tickets can also be purchased through the official team website, and there are various packages there if you’re looking to get tickets for more than one home game.

The price for tickets varies depending on where you purchase them from and where in an arena, whether it be Vivint Arena or elsewhere, the seats are located.

The sun sets behind Vivint Arena as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns prepare to play an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Memorabilia

Team memorabilia used to be harder to come by before the internet existed, but now it’s relatively easy to find something Jazz-related from the past that is meaningful, from basketballs signed by former players to posters and trading cards.

Be sure to check for authenticity, lest you shell out a bunch of money for something that’s not legitimate.

Then-Utah Jazz forward Carlos Boozer gestures toward his bench in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver on Friday, Feb. 23, 2007. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Cameo appearance

Started in 2016, Cameo allows people to pay celebrities who sign up on the service to record a special message for someone. Birthdays are a common time to do this, but they can also be done for other special occasions.

If you search “Utah Jazz” on the Cameo website, 12 different former Jazz players come up as options to choose from. Some of the more notable ones include current team broadcaster Thurl Bailey, Andrei Kirilenko, Carlos Boozer, Georges Niang and Jared Butler.

Other keywords such as NBA can be searched (former Jazzman Enes Freedom came up on the first page of results here but not on the Jazz search), as can specific players to see if they’re signed up on the service.

Let’s talk about jerseys ...

There has certainly been controversy surrounding the Jazz’s new jerseys this season, but nevertheless, they’re always a solid gift item, especially if the fan in your life is fond of a specific player.

If you don’t want to get one of the team’s new jerseys, plenty of places have jerseys of former players (and thus previously used designs), and there are all sorts of random jersey designs out there with player names and numbers on them.

Jerseys can be pretty pricey, however, especially if you are looking to get an authentic one.

Utah head coach Will Hardy yells instructions to Jazz players Rudy Gay (22), Lauri Markkanen (23), Jordan Clarkson (00) and Malik Beasley (5) as the Jazz and the Denver Nuggets play at Vivint Arena on opening night in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Other items of clothing

Tons of other Jazz items of clothing, such as shirts, coats and hats are out there, and there are tons of different designs that have made it to market. With the Jazz having just rebranded, there’s still a whole lot out there with the previous color scheme, as well as the new one.

It probably goes without saying that price on clothing will vary depending on where the clothing is purchased and what item it is.

Miscellaneous items

Thanks to the inventiveness of store owners, almost any product you can think of is available with the Jazz logo and colors on it.

A cellphone case? Cups? A cornhole game set? An office chair? The list is pretty endless. Again, price will depend on location of purchase and the item.