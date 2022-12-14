Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 
High school football: Deseret News 2022 1A 8-player all-state team

Here’s a look at the 2022 Deseret News 1A 8-player high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches.

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Football players make tackles

Gunnison Valley’s Tyrek Hopkins was voted the 1A 8-player football player of the year.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Tyrek Hopkins, Gunnison Valley

JD McDonald, Monticello

Dylan Horsley, Water Canyon

Javlin Robison, Monticello

Max Perry, Rich

Easton Young, Monticello

Bryson Sorenson, Gunnison Valley

Jaden Desch, Rich

Gavin Roberts, Gunnison Valley

Donny Atwood, Monticello

Nicholas Lundell, Monticello

Jack Bell, Rich

Pearson Judy, Gunnison Valley

1A player of the year

Tyrek Hopkins, Gunnison Valley, Sr., RB/LB

“Tyrek Hopkins had a prolific season in 2022 and broke nearly every rushing record at our school. His willingness to embrace our team-first philosophy and his refusal to go down created tough situations for opposing defenses. He is a bell-cow back who often preferred to go through defenders rather than around them. When we needed a big play, Tyrek, took pride in willing that play to success.”

— Gunnison coach Patrick King

Deseret News All-State

Football archives


The Deseret News has 90-plus years of football all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1930.

1A 8-player first team

QB/DB: JD McDonald, Monticello, Jr.

QB/DB: Dylan Horsley, Water Canyon, Sr.

RB/LB: Javlin Robison, Monticello, Sr.

RB/LB: Max Perry, Rich, Sr.

WR/DB: Easton Young, Monticello, Sr.

WR/DB: Bryson Sorenson, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

WR/DB: Jaden Desch, Rich, Jr.

OL/DL: Gavin Roberts, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

OL/DL: Donny Atwood, Monticello, Sr.

OL/DL: Nicholas Lundell, Monticello, Sr.

OL/DL: Jack Bell, Rich, Jr.

RB/LB: Pearson Judy, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

1A 8-player second team

QB/DB: Hunter Smith, Altamont, Sr.

QB/DB: D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse, Sr.

RB/LB: Collin Kelsch, Water Canyon, Sr.

RB/LB: Breydan Webb, Altamont, Jr.

RB/LB: Trey Walker, Rich, Sr.

WR/DB: Landon Ewart , Monticello, Sr.

WR/DB: Dillon Ivie, Altamont, So.

WR/DB: Melias Cly, Monument Valley, So.

OL/DL: Lester Barlow, Water Canyon, Sr.

OL/DL: Zayde Walker , Altamont, Jr.

OL/DL: Marcus Denny, Whitehorse, Sr.

OL/DL: Tobias Grey, Monument Valley, So.

