High school football: Deseret News 2022 1A 8-player all-state team
Here’s a look at the 2022 Deseret News 1A 8-player high school football all-state team as voted on by the state’s coaches.
Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
1A player of the year
Tyrek Hopkins, Gunnison Valley, Sr., RB/LB
“Tyrek Hopkins had a prolific season in 2022 and broke nearly every rushing record at our school. His willingness to embrace our team-first philosophy and his refusal to go down created tough situations for opposing defenses. He is a bell-cow back who often preferred to go through defenders rather than around them. When we needed a big play, Tyrek, took pride in willing that play to success.”
— Gunnison coach Patrick King
Deseret News All-State
Football archives
The Deseret News has 90-plus years of football all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1930.
1A 8-player first team
QB/DB: JD McDonald, Monticello, Jr.
QB/DB: Dylan Horsley, Water Canyon, Sr.
RB/LB: Javlin Robison, Monticello, Sr.
RB/LB: Max Perry, Rich, Sr.
WR/DB: Easton Young, Monticello, Sr.
WR/DB: Bryson Sorenson, Gunnison Valley, Sr.
WR/DB: Jaden Desch, Rich, Jr.
OL/DL: Gavin Roberts, Gunnison Valley, Jr.
OL/DL: Donny Atwood, Monticello, Sr.
OL/DL: Nicholas Lundell, Monticello, Sr.
OL/DL: Jack Bell, Rich, Jr.
RB/LB: Pearson Judy, Gunnison Valley, Jr.
1A 8-player second team
QB/DB: Hunter Smith, Altamont, Sr.
QB/DB: D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse, Sr.
RB/LB: Collin Kelsch, Water Canyon, Sr.
RB/LB: Breydan Webb, Altamont, Jr.
RB/LB: Trey Walker, Rich, Sr.
WR/DB: Landon Ewart , Monticello, Sr.
WR/DB: Dillon Ivie, Altamont, So.
WR/DB: Melias Cly, Monument Valley, So.
OL/DL: Lester Barlow, Water Canyon, Sr.
OL/DL: Zayde Walker , Altamont, Jr.
OL/DL: Marcus Denny, Whitehorse, Sr.
OL/DL: Tobias Grey, Monument Valley, So.