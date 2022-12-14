High school football: Deseret News 2022 1A 8-player all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1A player of the year

Tyrek Hopkins, Gunnison Valley, Sr., RB/LB

“Tyrek Hopkins had a prolific season in 2022 and broke nearly every rushing record at our school. His willingness to embrace our team-first philosophy and his refusal to go down created tough situations for opposing defenses. He is a bell-cow back who often preferred to go through defenders rather than around them. When we needed a big play, Tyrek, took pride in willing that play to success.”

— Gunnison coach Patrick King

The Deseret News has 90-plus years of football all-state teams archived at DeseretNews.com dating back to 1930.

1A 8-player first team

QB/DB: JD McDonald, Monticello, Jr.

QB/DB: Dylan Horsley, Water Canyon, Sr.

RB/LB: Javlin Robison, Monticello, Sr.

RB/LB: Max Perry, Rich, Sr.

WR/DB: Easton Young, Monticello, Sr.

WR/DB: Bryson Sorenson, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

WR/DB: Jaden Desch, Rich, Jr.

OL/DL: Gavin Roberts, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

OL/DL: Donny Atwood, Monticello, Sr.

OL/DL: Nicholas Lundell, Monticello, Sr.

OL/DL: Jack Bell, Rich, Jr.

RB/LB: Pearson Judy, Gunnison Valley, Jr.

1A 8-player second team

QB/DB: Hunter Smith, Altamont, Sr.

QB/DB: D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse, Sr.

RB/LB: Collin Kelsch, Water Canyon, Sr.

RB/LB: Breydan Webb, Altamont, Jr.

RB/LB: Trey Walker, Rich, Sr.

WR/DB: Landon Ewart , Monticello, Sr.

WR/DB: Dillon Ivie, Altamont, So.

WR/DB: Melias Cly, Monument Valley, So.

OL/DL: Lester Barlow, Water Canyon, Sr.

OL/DL: Zayde Walker , Altamont, Jr.

OL/DL: Marcus Denny, Whitehorse, Sr.

OL/DL: Tobias Grey, Monument Valley, So.