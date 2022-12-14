Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 
Politics The West U.S. & World

Why Oregon’s governor is commuting all of the death sentences in the state

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
SHARE Why Oregon’s governor is commuting all of the death sentences in the state
Oregon Governor Kate Brown speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown speaks at the Presidio Tunnel Tops in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of the 17 people on death row in the state to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Governor Brown’s order, which she gave using her executive clemency powers in her last month as governor, will go into effect Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

“Justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people—even if a terrible crime placed them in prison,” the governor wrote in a statement also posted to Twitter

“Today I am commuting Oregon’s death row so that we will no longer have anyone serving a sentence of death and facing execution in this state,” the statement continued.

Brown noted that she has previously granted clemency to individuals who have demonstrated “growth and rehabilitation,” but that her most recent decision was not based on any rehabilitative efforts of the death row inmates.

“Instead, it reflects the recognition that the death penalty is immoral,” Brown stated, explaining that capital punishment is wasteful of taxpayer’s money, doesn’t allow for rehabilitation and “cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably.”

Related

Though the death penalty is legal in Oregon, the state has not executed a prisoner since 1997, per BBC News.

Next Up In Politics
What will the Supreme Court say about free speech and gay rights?
Why Utah is looking to remove as many 4-year degree requirements as possible
A $20K pay raise for Utah judges?
What an audit revealed about Utah’s 2022 primary election
Canada is set to expand medically assisted death, here’s where they and Europe stand
Lawmakers introduce bipartisan bill to ban TikTok in US