13 gift ideas for the biggest football fans in your life

If you have to buy a gift for a football fan this year, congratulations. Making your shopping list just got easier.

When buying a gift for a football fan, it’s safe to say they’ll enjoy anything with their favorite team’s logo on it. It gives them a chance to showcase their love for their favorite sport and team.

For the last several years, my Christmas lists have consisted of items from my favorite sports teams. Now I don’t even bother putting it on there because it’s a given to anyone that knows me.

Sports apparel websites offer thousands of options, but what do you get the football fan that already has their fair share of hoodies and T-shirts?

Here are 13 gift ideas for football fans in your life:

Best subscriptions for football fans

1. NFL+ subscription

The NFL’s exclusive streaming platform lets subscribers watch or listen to live local and prime-time games, as well as live NFL Network shows. It costs $39.99 for the season, or you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $79.99 for the entire season, which gives you everything that NFL+ offers as well as full, condensed and coaches film session game replays.

With the season winding down, the monthly plan or an IOU for next season might be the best option if you choose this gift.

Fans cheer during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec.4, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Scot Tucker, Associated Press

2. The Athletic subscription

The Athletic is a great source for multisport fans who love reading everything sports related. Their three-month ($11.99), one-year ($35.99) and two-year ($71.99) subscription plans are currently 50% off. Subscriptions can be gifted from their website.

3. PFF+ subscription

Does your football fan love the numbers behind the game? A PFF+ subscription gives fans access to “PFF’s NFL player grades, fantasy football tools, advanced stats, game projections and NFL draft prospect analysis.” Subscription plans are $9.99 per month or $79.99 for a year.

Best books for football fans

4. “Swagger: Super Bowls, Brass Balls, and Footballs — A Memoir” by Jimmy Johnson

Hall of Fame head coach and Fox “NFL Sunday” analyst Jimmy Johnson released his memoir in November, and it is currently the No. 1 book in football biographies on Amazon.

In the book, Johnson shares the lessons he learned as a coach, as well as from the death of his mother and his son’s addiction struggles.

5. “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson” by Jeff Pearlman

Sportswriter Jeff Pearlman’s biography on Bo Jackson is the No. 1 book in the baseball category on Amazon. Yes, I said baseball, but Pearlman’s book also covers stories from Jackson’s football days.

The Library Review recommends this Jackson biography “for all interested in sports.”

A Baltimore Ravens fan cheers from the stands during a game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

6. “Walking Miracle: How Faith, Positive Thinking, and Passion for Football Brought Me Back from Paralysis ... and Helped Me Find Purpose” by Ryan Shazier

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier shares the story of how he relearned to walk and recover from paralysis after an errant tackle. The book has an overall five-star rating on Amazon.

Best game-day gifts for football fans

7. Coasters

Etsy offers several football-themed coasters. PlaybookProducts sells laser-etched leatherette and slate coasters with several teams’ greatest plays. They sell a four-pack of leatherette coasters for $35 and a four-pack of slate coasters for $45, and all coasters ship for free.

8. Jersey pillow

Several Etsy shops sell pillows that look like your fan’s favorite team’s jersey and let you personalize the name and number. You can choose to make it look like their favorite player’s jersey or let them live out their dream.

9. BreakingT gift card or shirt

Yes, I know I said this was a list of non-T-shirt gift ideas, but BreakingT is my favorite sports T-shirt company.

When sports news breaks, BreakingT releases a licensed shirt shortly after. Their shirts celebrate the biggest wins in sports, the craziest plays and the funniest lines from press conferences. Get your football fan a shirt featuring their favorite player, or give them a gift card to pick out their own.

Detroit Lions fans cheer during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. Paul Sancya, Associated Press

Best memorabilia gifts for football fans

10. Fanz Collectibles football helmet

Fanz Collectibles’ products are a great memorabilia item if you’re wanting something more personal. Fanz Collectibles sells balls and helmets customized to your fan’s favorite team and include a photo inside. You can send Fanz a photo of your fan’s favorite football memory, whether it was the time they met their favorite player or when they attended their first game.

I gave my dad one of their Arizona Diamondbacks baseballs with a photo of us at Chase Field inside and he loved it. Fanz Collectibles sells helmets for every NFL team and several college teams for $99.99.

11. Cufflinks made from game-used footballs or old NFL stadium seats

Give your football fan a gift they can use to show off their football fandom while at the office with cufflinks made from game-used footballs or from old NFL stadium seats. These gifts are on the pricier side, costing $240. If you’re willing to spend this much, maybe you should spring for some signed memorabilia instead.

12. Signed memorabilia

A signed photo, ball or helmet can be the perfect addition to your fan’s office or man cave. Photos can cost around $100 and signed balls and helmets can cost multiple hundreds or even thousands.

See if your area has a local sports memorabilia shop or look online at the NFL Shop, Fanatics or Sportsmemorabilia.com. If you choose to buy authentic memorabilia, double-check that it’s a real signature and not a facsimile signature.

The gift of experience

13. A stadium tour

Maybe you’d rather gift your football fan an experience. If tickets to a game are out of your price range, stadium tours are an option if your fan lives near their favorite stadium. Most stadiums offer tours throughout the year at affordable prices. Just check out the stadium’s website or search on Ticketmaster.

