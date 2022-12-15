The top trending recipe in Salt Lake City is ...

Google provided data on the top searches of 2022 in Salt Lake City area. The top trending animal this year for the city was a pallas cat and Utahns searched for “roast beef sandwich near me” and “chicken sandwich near me” quite often.

But the top trending recipe this year may surprise.

According to Google, Salt Lake City was the only area in the country where this recipe was the top trending recipe. This year, a lot of people in Salt Lake City searched for the recipe to ... blueberry compote.

Yes, you read that right.

The Food Network recipe for blueberry compote is simple to make. All it takes is about 23 minutes, 2 cups of blueberries, 3 tablespoons of water, 1⁄ 4 cup of sugar and 2 teaspoons of lemon juice. Blueberry compote is more or less blueberry sauce or a less gelatinous form of blueberry jam.

Blueberry compote is delicious on top of pancakes or waffles. It would also be a great, fruity topping on a lemon cake or a classic cheesecake. It can go on a charcuterie board along with meats, cheeses and crackers or it can be eaten on toast with ricotta cheese.

Utah State Magazine has a recipe for meat with blueberry sauce for those who prefer the savory to the sweet.