The egg shortage has people scrambling to find the best prices for eggs.

According to CBS 19, there is currently a national egg shortage caused by avian flu, also known as bird flu. Last month, CNBC reported that egg prices are on the rise even as chicken prices fall. They said that the U.S. has experienced one of the worst breakouts of avian flu that impacted 50.3 million birds since early February.

According to CNBC, 37 million egg-laying hens have died this year, meaning that egg production has been decimated by around 10%.

A report that came out last week about the egg market from the USDA said that egg prices are reaching record highs as prices continue to surge. They said, “The Midwest wholesale price for Large, white, shell eggs delivered to warehouses increased $0.13 to $4.30 per dozen with a firm undertone. Prices paid to producers in the Midwest for Large cartoned shell eggs rose $0.36 to $4.47 with a firm undertone. The California benchmark for Large shell eggs increased $0.19 to $5.00 per dozen with a firm undertone.”

The USDA said that demand for eggs significantly decreased after Thanksgiving, but during the Christmas season where cookie exchanges are prevalent, it may be set to rise again.

What’s the difference between brown and white eggs?

At the grocery store, a package of brown eggs can have a different price than white eggs, so what makes these eggs different?

According to Get Cracking, a website devoted to eggs, the difference in the color of the shell depends on the color of the feathers of the hen.

Brown eggs are more expensive than white eggs because hens that lay brown eggs cost more money to feed than hens that lay white eggs per Mashed. However, nutritionally, there is no significant difference between brown eggs and white eggs.

How to save money while grocery shopping

Previously, the Deseret News gave four tips on how to save money while grocery shopping. Here they are again.

