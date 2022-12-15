Why you should blur your house on Google Maps

Google Maps can be a useful tool for getting you where you need to go, but it can also be a risk to your privacy.

While using Street View on Google Maps, you can get a 360 degree view of any area on the map, including views of the outside of people’s homes.

As Nelson Aguilar writes for CNET, Street View “makes it easier for stalkers or criminals to plan their way inside your home.”

Would-be-criminals could look at your home for cameras or possible points of entry without ever seeing your home in-person.

Luckily, you can avoid all of that by requesting for your home to be blurred out on Google Maps in just a few simple steps.

How to blur your house on Google Maps

Blurring your house on Google Maps is easy.

1. First, search for your home on maps.google.com and click on the Street View image that appears.

2. Next, at the bottom right of the photo, click on “Report a Problem.”

This will take you to a page entitled “Report Inappropriate Street View,” where you can request for your home to be blurred.

Screenshot from maps.google.com

3. Select “My Home,” and type what you want to be blurred and why you want it blurred.

4. You will be required to give your email and click “I am not a robot,” before hitting submit.

5. Check your email regularly to get updates from Google Maps and to get notified when your request is denied or approved.