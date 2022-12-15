What we can do about the dramatic rise in teenage marijuana use

According to The Washington Post, there’s good news and bad news about teenage substance use.

While teenagers are now consuming alcohol less, they are consuming marijuana at a higher rate. Per The Washington Post, “The researchers found a gradual decline in alcohol-related calls since 2010, but a steady rise in cannabis cases from 2010 to 2017. Cases since 2017 have spiked.” This has been the case with other previous research that has been conducted.

The study was published in Clinical Toxicology. According to a news release from the Oregon Health and Science University, cannabis abuse has risen 245% since 2000 while alcohol abuse has steadily decreased during that same time period. Researchers analyzed data from the National Poison Data System to determine rates of consumption.

These findings are similar to another study published earlier this year.

This study published in the journal Substance Use & Misuse was reported on by USA Today. The news outlet reported, “While most substance use decreased over time among all groups, cannabis and vape use increased. Overall, substance use was lowest among young people who weren’t as social; those with more active social lives and jobs reported using substances more, the researchers said.”

How to reduce teenage drug and alcohol consumption

Teenage drug and alcohol consumption can have negative consequences.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are some steps that you can take to implement preventative strategies around drug and alcohol use:



Discuss why your teen shouldn’t take drugs.

Brainstorm ways to avoid peer pressure and say no.

Be proactive in discussing messages that they may see in media.

Set a good example for your children.

Praise your children for good decisions.

Spending time together as a family can help reduce substance use risks. The New York Times said that eating dinner together as a family can reduce teenage and child substance abuse rates.

