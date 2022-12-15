ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Star quarterback Tanner Mordecai and many of his SMU teammates watched curiously after arriving at the Main Event Wednesday night as BYU’s traveling contingent paraded off three large buses and into the amusement center.

There are more than 100 BYU football players here in Albuquerque to play in the 17th annual New Mexico Bowl, obviously, but also more than two dozen wives of BYU players, some of them with small children in tow.

“Yeah, it is different, for sure. Yeah, I guess they live a little bit differently than we do.” — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai on BYU’s large number of married players

“Um, yes,” Mordecai said Thursday when asked if he was taken aback by the number of BYU players who are married and were accompanied by their wives and, in a few instances, babies in strollers.

“Yeah, it is different, for sure,” Mordecai said. “Yeah, I guess they live a little bit differently than we do.”

Mordecai succinctly and without hesitation said “zero” when asked how many of his teammates are married.

BYU players work out at an indoor practice facility Thursday as they prepare for Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl against SMU. BYU Photo

BYU officials estimate that 30 members of this year’s team are married. For instance, star quarterback Jaren Hall is married and has a daughter, 1-year-old Jayda, but is not likely to play Saturday (5:30 p.m., ABC) because of a high ankle sprain.

To be honest, it is a scene that plays out every time BYU is in a bowl game — which is a lot. The Cougars are playing in their 40th bowl game in school history, and for as long as anyone associated with the program can remember, players are allowed to bring their wives.

It is a tradition started by legendary and late coach LaVell Edwards, who believed bowl games should be treated as rewards for entire families.

BYU annually leads college football in married players, not a surprise considering many players go on two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling and are therefore a couple of years older than their like-class counterparts.

BYU DE Tyler Batty and his wife, Alaina. About 25 wives are here, according to BYU sports information. pic.twitter.com/W8319j2tfk — Jay Drew (@drewjay) December 15, 2022

“We are enjoying our time here in Albuquerque. The people here have been amazing. I want the (players and their families) to take it all in,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake, who played for Edwards. “It is nice to have everybody be able to be here, the entire travel squad, which is the roster and then guys that are married bring their wives, and the coaches and support staff being able to bring their families, it is extra special.”

BYU foots the bill, said Alaina Batty, appreciative wife of defensive end Tyler Batty.

“We love it. We are all friends here. The football team feels like a family,” she said. “It is always funny, the other team’s reaction to seeing (BYU’s) players have wives that they bring to these events. It is a good time.”

Added Tyler Batty: “It is a lot of fun. I love having her here.”

Perhaps BYU receiver Keanu Hill, who is neither married nor a member of the Latter-day Saint faith, can best explain it to the Texans, because he played high school football at Trinity High in the Lone Star State and is from Bedford, Texas.

Married players “threw me off a little bit at first, yeah,” Hill said, reflecting back to his freshman season in Provo. “Especially everybody getting married at kind of a young age. I guess that is how it goes.”

17th annual New Mexico Bowl on the air

BYU (7-5) vs. SMU (7-5)

Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m. MST

University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM