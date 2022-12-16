‘Candid Stories’ — Instagram’s take on the viral BeReal app

On Tuesday, Instagram announced several new app features that are set to release in the near future, including ‘Candid Stories’— a feature similar to the viral BeReal app, according to a statement by Meta.

What are Candid Stories? Meta wrote that Candid Stories is a new form of Instagram story, where users will be prompted to post a ‘candid’ photo to their story once a day when they get a notification to do so.



Candid Stories is “a new way for you and your friends to capture and share what you’re doing right now on a story that’s only visible to those who also share their own.” A similar feature is also being tested on Facebook stories, Meta added.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Candid stories will first be tested in South Africa, but it’s unknown when it will be available in other countries.

BeReal: If this concept looks familiar, it’s because it is. BeReal is a social media app that was made in 2020 with a mission of authenticity. Users only post unfiltered photos, a contrast from the highly curated newsfeeds we see on other social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook, according to previous Deseret reporting.



BeReal gained virality this year, with over 53 million downloads, per Mashable, and was awarded the Apple App Store’s “iPhone App of the Year Winner.”

How it works: “Once a day, the app sends you a notification, telling you to post your BeReal for the day — a photo of whatever you’re doing at the time, whether it's lying in bed or making dinner,” Gitanjali Poonia wrote for Deseret.

“You only have two minutes to prepare. When you take the photo, it’s going to capture from the front- and back-facing camera at the same time,” Poonia added. “No filters. No retouching.”

Deja vu? The Wall Street Journal calls Candid Stories the “latest example of Instagram mimicking other popular apps’ features to grow and maintain its userbase.”

The Wall Street Journal calls Candid Stories the “latest example of Instagram mimicking other popular apps’ features to grow and maintain its userbase.” In 2016, Instagram adopted stories, a feature that Snapchat coined, and Reels, an attempt at short-form videos that echo the form of a TikTok video the Journal continued.

In September, TikTok released a similar feature called TikTok Now, where users receive a daily prompt to post an unfiltered photo or 10-second video.

Reactions: People on Twitter have definitely noticed a pattern in Instagram’s new Candid Stories feature –– some accusing the platform of copying BeReal.



One user tweeted, “Instagram launching candid stories as if we don’t know what beReal is... what social media idea to steal next?”

Instagram launching candid stories as if we don’t know what beReal is 💀



what social media idea to steal next? — ENKRYPTED.ETH (@FeelinBluu) December 14, 2022

Another added, “Instagram’s NEW ‘Candid’ feature... BeReal clone.”

Instagram’s NEW ‘Candid’ feature



BeReal clone https://t.co/JvG7As0aBB — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 15, 2022

“Candid Stories is Instagram’s BeReal clone... Imagine being an American company that was purchased for $1 billion but the only thing it’s good for now is ripping off other apps,” said another Twitter user.