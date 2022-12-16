Try these fun Christmas games with your family — all you need is your phone

There’s no need to spend precious time and money to buy or create entertainment for your next holiday gathering. Everything you need is right on your phone.

When loved ones get together during this time of year, a family game night can lend just the right mix of merriment and a little friendly competition. Add some new Christmas cheer to old favorites that young and old can enjoy. Plus, let’s face it, it’s hard to get teens off their phones, even at a family party. So instead of nagging them to put down their devices, use them to get the kids involved in the fun.

The Christmas Movie Emoji Game

The Christmas Movie Emoji Game has everyone guessing the name of a movie with only emoji clues. Make a group text chat with everyone at the party. Then text everyone the emoji movie title at the same time. The first person to respond with the correct title gets a point. For instance 🏠😱 would be “Home Alone,” ⛄🚂 is “The Polar Express” and 😴☠️🎄symbolizes “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

There’s a fun list of emoji titles online from Metro or you could get creative and make up your own. If playing with younger users who don’t have their own phones, consider using tablets, sharing screens or even printing out the list so everyone can play along.

Name That Christmas Tune

Use any of the holiday playlists on your favorite music streaming service to play Name That Christmas Tune. Begin by playing one second from the song and see if anyone can guess the title. You’d be surprised how easily people can identify the song from just a note or two. But if no one chooses the right title, play two seconds, then three. Whoever guesses correctly first gets a point.

You could also have two people go head-to-head and declare beforehand how many seconds they would need to hear before they could guess the song. Whoever chooses the least amount of time gets the first shot, but if they miss, the other player can guess after hearing an additional second of the music.

Heads Up!

The Heads Up! app from Ellen DeGeneres has been a staple at parties for years now and its holiday decks are back. One person holds their phone to their forehead and a word appears. Everyone else tries to get them to guess the word. If the person guesses correctly, they tilt the phone down for the next word. If they have no idea, they can tilt the phone up to pass. The app can video your teammates as they give you clues.

Definitely watch for a good chuckle. It also has a SharePlay option where you can play remotely with people over FaceTime. The themes for the holiday decks include Holiday Songs, Holiday Movies and the Best of 2022. They cost $1.99 each.

Apple Music Sing

Apple said in a news release last week that an exciting feature would be coming to iOS later this month. Apple Music Sing will allow users to adjust the vocals on their favorite songs, turning the music into an opportunity for karaoke. The real-time lyrics “dance to the rhythm of the vocals,” according to Apple, and there’s a Duet view which shows multiple vocalists on opposite sides of the screen.

This feature comes with the iOS 16.2 update for Apple Music subscribers and works on iPhone, iPad and the new Apple TV 4K. When you get the update, play your favorite song on Apple Music, go to the lyrics feature and look for the microphone. When you tap it, a slider appears to allow you to control the volume on the isolated vocal track. Then sing out every Christmas classic to your heart’s content.

Hosting a Christmas gathering comes with enough stress. Make the entertainment portion easy by using the tech you already have right in the palm of your hand.