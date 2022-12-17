The best Christmas rom-coms of all time — and the worst

As a diehard fan of both romantic comedies and the holidays, I feel it is my duty, as a movie-connoisseur and a human being, to compile a list of the best holiday rom-coms.

I can already hear you asking: “What about Hallmark and Lifetime holiday movies?” And while my colleagues have been valiantly and extensively writing about cheesy holiday movies, I will be delving into holiday rom-coms with theatrical releases.

The worst holiday rom-coms

Before we get into the best holiday rom-coms, let’s cover the worst holiday rom-coms. Think of this as a warning: if you’re a fan of rom-coms, avoid these at all cost.

‘Love Actually’

Despite this movie being jampacked with iconic British actors (Emma Thompson! Alan Rickman! Colin Firth!), I loathe “Love Actually.” And I’m definitely not alone. Since it’s been written about (and slammed) extensively, let’s keep it short — the movie is full of body-shaming, messy plot points and creepy stalkers. It has not aged well.

‘Love Hard’

Maybe it’s the fact that the main character has my name, maybe it’s the catfishing or maybe it’s all of the above. Regardless, I am not a fan of “Love Hard.” In it, the main character Natalie gets catfished, proceeds to deceive a man she’s interested in and besmirches the good name of all other Natalies in the process. And despite all that, she still gets rewarded with romance in the end.

‘Last Christmas’

It’s almost impossible to write about “Last Christmas” without giving the twist away, so stop reading now if you haven’t seen the film. It would’ve been a perfectly fine, and even lovely, Christmas rom-com if it weren’t for that insane twist. Tom was dead the whole time? We’re supposed to believe that Kate was just galavanting around London, alone, and having conversations with herself like someone in need of serious psychiatric help? I don’t buy it.

The best Christmas rom-coms of all time

Now that we’ve gone over the Christmas rom-coms to avoid, let’s get into the best Christmas rom-coms. You might want to brew up some hot chocolate, snuggle under a pile of blankets and put one (or all!) of these films on this Christmas season.

6. ‘Last Holiday’

In order to fully enjoy “Last Holiday,” you’re going to need to suspend your disbelief a bit. Queen Latifah plays Georgia, a shy and introverted saleswoman who dreams of traveling. When she discovers that she has a terminal illness, and only has weeks to live, Georgia quits her job and takes her dream trip abroad.

It might sound depressing, but “Last Holiday” is just the right mix of comedy, kookiness and sweetness. Latifah is hilarious as Georgia, and LL Cool J does a great job as the leading man.

5. ‘The Holiday’

Perhaps the most well-known Christmas rom-com on the list, “The Holiday” follows two women: Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet). Both need a change of scenery during the holidays, so they decide to switch homes. Amanda goes to Iris’s cozy English cottage, while Iris hunkers down in Amanda’s modern L.A. home.

As you can probably imagine, romance ensues. “The Holiday” is by no means a perfect movie, and got panned by critics upon its release, but it’s a classic for a reason. The film is sweet and comforting, but with very little substance — like your favorite Christmas confection.

4. ‘Let it Snow’

If you’ve got teenagers in your life, they’ll love “Let it Snow.” The movie follows an ensemble of characters, all of which are teens in a small town. Some of them are in love, others are pining for each other and almost all of them are in distress.

I’m usually not a fan of ensemble holiday films (“Love Actually” really did a number on me), but “Let it Snow” is funny, romantic and earnest. What else do you need?

3. ‘You’ve Got Mail’

Some may say that “You’ve Got Mail” isn’t a Christmas movie. But since the film has some significant plot points that happen around Christmastime, it stays on the list.

Based on 1940’s “The Shop Around the Corner” (another excellent film!), “You’ve Got Mail” centers around Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) and Joe Fox (Tom Hanks). Kathleen is the owner of a small, independent bookstore and Joe is the grandson of Fox Books’ owner, and happens to be opening a store right by Kathleen’s shop.

“You’ve Got Mail” captures the magic of Christmastime in New York — snowy pavements, shop windows full of glimmering Christmas decor and streets lined with Christmas lights. This is perhaps the coziest movie on the list, which is perfect for this time of year.

2. ‘Moonstruck’

You probably didn’t know that “Moonstruck” is a holiday film, right? Well, it is! It takes place during Christmastime — you can see Christmas decorations in the background of multiple shots.

“Moonstruck” is a devastatingly funny movie about imperfect people who, despite driving each other crazy, love one another fiercely. Cher serves up a formidable performance as Loretta, with a killer ensemble cast behind her, including great performances from Nicolas Cage, Olympia Dukakis and Vincent Gardenia. “Moonstruck” also has, in my opinion, one of the funniest scenes of dialogue of all time.

1. ‘While You Were Sleeping’

On the surface, “While You Were Sleeping” might sound creepy — a lonely transit worker pretends to be the fiancé of a man in a coma and infiltrates his family — if it weren’t for Sandra Bullock’s sweet, authentic and endearing portrayal of Lucy.

“While You Were Sleeping” has heart and humor, with standout comedic performances from Glynis Johns, Jason Bernard and, my personal favorite, Michael Rispoli as Joe Jr. But at the center of it all is truly great, believable chemistry between Bill Pullman and Bullock. Watching Lucy and Jack fall for each other is a genuine delight.

