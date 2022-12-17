Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

Unlikely hero: 4th-string BYU QB Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters gets surprise start in New Mexico Bowl, leads Cougars to win

Third-year freshman ran for 96 yards and a touchdown to give BYU a victory in its 40th bowl game in school history

By Jay Drew
SHARE Unlikely hero: 4th-string BYU QB Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters gets surprise start in New Mexico Bowl, leads Cougars to win
BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, wearing black, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU Photo

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, one of BYU’s unexpected heroes in its improbable 24-23 victory over SMU Saturday night in the New Mexico Bowl, said the only thing he could think to do in the final seconds was offer a short prayer on behalf of BYU’s defense.

It apparently worked, because cornerback Jakob Robinson tackled SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai at the one-yard line to preserve another one-point win over the Mustangs in a bowl game.

“I just pointed to the sky and said, ‘Thank you, Heavenly Father,” Maiava-Peters said of the moments following the tackle with eight seconds remaining.

“For me, my mentality is still the same. Like, I am in the back. I know I am still going to have to fight in the offseason for the job. (BYU has) a lot of people coming in. I just got to keep my head and stay humble, for sure.” — BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters.

And BYU fans around the world offered thanks for the third-year freshman quarterback, a fourth-stringer who stepped in, surprisingly to a lot of people, and filled in for injured starting QB Jaren Hall.

“It is for sure a different feeling when the defense is out there, but like (coach) Kalani (Sitake) says, it is complementary football that we play. So I just had faith in the defense, said a little prayer, it was like a real (long prayer). It was genuine, for real, for real. Then J-Rob made the play. I just felt comfort, I guess.”

Maiava-Peters wasn’t perfect, but his elusiveness in extending plays and making something out of nothing carried the Cougars to a 24-10 lead — that and Ben Bywater’s bowl-record 76-yard interception return for a touchdown.

_W3_1479.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters hurdles out of a tackle attempt by an SMU defender in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
1 of 24
_W3_4193_1.jpg

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) scores on a 76-yard interception return for a touchdown in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
2 of 24
_P2_9185.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters scores a touchdown during the first quarter against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
3 of 24
_W3_9463.jpg

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tackles SMU’s Tyler Lavine in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
4 of 24
_W3_2839.jpg

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) hits SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai as he passes the ball in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
5 of 24
_P2_9314.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
6 of 24
_P2_9821.jpg

BYU running back Chris Brooks (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
7 of 24
_W3_5411.jpg

BYU running back Chris Brooks runs with the ball against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
8 of 24
_W3_4968.jpg

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati (7) jumps near the sideline to avoid a would-be tackler against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
9 of 24
AP22352101653049.jpg

SMU’s Camar Wheaton (0) carries the ball against BYU during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
10 of 24
AP22352101782041.jpg

SMU’s Roderick Daniels, Jr. (13) dodges the BYU defense and runs in for the touchdown during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
11 of 24
AP22352101714290.jpg

SMU’s Camar Wheaton, center, is tackled by BYU’s Logan Pili (46) and Matthew Criddle, right, during the first half of the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
12 of 24
AP22352168814989.jpg

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, right, holds the trophy during celebrations the team’s victory in the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game against SMU in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
13 of 24
AP22352168869356.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters (5) reacts to the crowd as team wins the title at the New Mexico Bowl NCAA college football game against SMU in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
14 of 24
_W3_6476.jpg

BYU linebacker Jackson Kaufusi (13) tackles SMU’s Tyler Lavine in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
15 of 24
_W3_8895.jpg

BYU coach Kalani Sitake celebrates after the Cougars’ 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
16 of 24
_P2_0167_1.jpg

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) tackles SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai short of the end zone on a two-point attempt with eight seconds to play in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
17 of 24
_W3_9344.jpg

BYU quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters (5) runs with the ball against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
18 of 24
_P2_9573.jpg

BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd (39) celebrates after hitting a field goal against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
19 of 24
_W3_6938.jpg

BYU defensive lineman Alden Tofa, left, celebrates with fellow lineman John Nelson after Tofa recorded a sack against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
20 of 24
_W3_2925.jpg

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) and defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea (55) celebrate against SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
21 of 24
_W3_6338.jpg

Two BYU defenders tackle SMU’s Roderick Daniels Jr. in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
22 of 24
_W3_7896.jpg

BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes celebrates following the Cougars’ 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
23 of 24
_W3_0218.jpg

BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally holds the New Mexico Bowl trophy while BYU cornerback Kaleb Hayes (18) looks on following the Cougars’ 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

BYU photo
24 of 24
_W3_1479.jpg
_W3_4193_1.jpg
_P2_9185.jpg
_W3_9463.jpg
_W3_2839.jpg
_P2_9314.jpg
_P2_9821.jpg
_W3_5411.jpg
_W3_4968.jpg
AP22352101653049.jpg
AP22352101782041.jpg
AP22352101714290.jpg
AP22352168814989.jpg
AP22352168869356.jpg
_W3_6476.jpg
_W3_8895.jpg
_P2_0167_1.jpg
_W3_9344.jpg
_P2_9573.jpg
_W3_6938.jpg
_W3_2925.jpg
_W3_6338.jpg
_W3_7896.jpg
_W3_0218.jpg

This one, BYU’s last game as an independent, will forever be remember for Robinson’s big stop, Bywater’s big pick-six, and Maiava-Peters’ unexpected performance when he was tabbed by offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick to get the start instead of the more experienced Cade Fennegan.

“A Rod went with the hot hand,” Sitake said.

After SMU went 57 yards on its opening possession and took a 3-0 lead with a 35-yard field goal, Maiava-Peters served notice that he wasn’t going to be intimidated by his first start. He reeled off a 15-yard run the first time he touched the ball and completed his first five passes.

And he can always say he led the Cougars to a touchdown drive the first opportunity he got, punching it in himself on a one-yard TD run on fourth down as Sitake successfully gambled to end a streak of fourth-and-1 futility.

The Cougars had failed six straight times on fourth-and-1 situations before the TD run.

SMU quickly regained the lead, however, as Mordecai threw a 9-yard TD pass to Roderick Daniels on third-and-goal from the 5 with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

BYU forced SMU into punting on the Mustangs’ third and fourth possessions of the first half. After the first punt, Maiava-Peters drove the Cougars to the SMU 15, picking up first downs with his feet on two occasions.

Jake Oldroyd’s 31-yard field goal knotted it at 10-10. It was the 50th career field goal for Oldroyd, and he became the school’s all-time scoring leader with 336 points, passing Mitch Payne.

Related

The Cougars hurt themselves with three face-mask penalties in the first half, the first one leading to SMU’s field goal.

“Don’t make mistakes (in the second half) and we win this game,” Sitake told the BYU Sports Radio Network on his way off the field at halftime.

Maiava-Peters was 7 of 10 for 47 yards in the first half, for a passer rating of 109.5. He threw just two passes in the second half — the first was incomplete and the second was intended for Keanu Hill but intercepted by Shanon Reid.

The native of Kahuku, Hawaii, did more damage with his feet, running for 96 yards on 17 attempts. His final passer rating was 74.6; SMU QB Mordecai finished with gaudier numbers — 27 of 37 for 218 yards and two TDs, but the pick-six he threw to Bywater and the inability to convert the two-point try left him disappointed in his performance.

As for Maiava-Peters, he’s not ready to say he’s in line to be the starter next year, assuming the fifth-year junior Hall turns pro.

“For me, my mentality is still the same. Like, I am in the back. I know I am still going to have to fight in the offseason for the job,” he said. “(BYU has) lot of people coming in. I just got to keep my head and stay humble, for sure.”

And keep on praying, perhaps.

Next Up In BYU sports
Cougars get heart-stopping New Mexico Bowl win over SMU
Why BYU’s bowl win gives a critical positive lean into Big 12 play
3 takeaways from BYU’s New Mexico Bowl win over SMU
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s 24-23 win in New Mexico Bowl
Rudi, Rudi: How a senior transfer guard led BYU past Utah
3 keys to BYU’s 75-66 win over Utah