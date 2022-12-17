Stressed? Here are 4 techniques to reduce anxiety

It’s normal to experience stress but it becomes a problem when it takes over your life. Worries related to the uncertainties of the future can be hard to shake off, managing to linger on for days, months or even years.

Whether it’s related to work, family, health or finances, obligations of daily life can increase levels of stress, which can further increase health risks for heart disease, anxiety and depression, according to Healthline.

Learning how to take the pressure off can help deal with stress in healthy ways. Here are four techniques to manage stress on a daily basis.

Breathing techniques

Mental stress can quickly change to physical, pushing your body into the flight-or-fight mode, according to Medical News Today. This could appear as an increased heart rate or heavy breathing.

Practicing deep breathing exercises can “activate your parasympathetic nervous system, which controls the relaxation response,” per the report. This includes “diaphragmatic breathing, abdominal breathing, belly breathing and paced respiration.”

Allow your mind to focus on your breath, inhaling slowly and deeply as the lungs expand and collapse. Exercises of this nature will slow the heart rate down and, eventually, calm down the mind as well.

Listen to music

A 2016 study found that music was a key factor in reducing stress, especially if the song or genre was a favorite. It allowed for a great short-term remedy.

According to Healthline, other studies have also found a link between music and a boost in the immune system as well as a reduction of stress.

Just play your favorite playlist and groove to the tunes.

Spend time outside

Medical News Today reported studies that show a correlation between time spent in green places, like parks and forests, and the ability to handle stress in a healthy way.

One review found that even 10 minutes outside can improve the level of perceived stress and happiness, per the report.

A short walk or hike outside is a great way to start the way. If you’re feeling adventurous, try camping under the stars.

Guided imagery

Another way to meditate is by using visualization techniques to imagine a tranquil environment that evokes relaxation.

There are free apps and online recordings to help guide the experience, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

Simply imagine the place of your desired vacation, whether that means the beach or the mountains. Imagine details and carve out a path in this place. Practice this for 15 minutes or so.

