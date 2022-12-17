Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 
College Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Rudi, Rudi: How senior transfer guard led BYU past Utah

Rudi Williams tied his career-high 26 points in BYU’s win over rival Utah

By Dick Harmon Dick Harmon
Brigham Young Cougars guard Rudi Williams (wearing blue) drops in a 3-point shot

Brigham Young Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) drops in a 3-point shot as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU’s one-year investment in a quick guard from Coastal Carolina paid huge dividends in his first and only rivalry game with Utah.

Mark Pope brought senior transfer Rudi Williams to BYU in a nationwide search to replace Alex Barcello in the Cougar backcourt. While that has been a tall order this young season for Williams, the native of Hamilton, Canada, came off the bench to deliver a sensational career-high tying 26-point scoring effort in BYU’s 76-66 win over rival Utah in the Marriott Center Saturday night.

Williams’s last 7 points came in the final three minutes.

The win gave BYU its 16th win in the last 21 meetings with Utah, a team ranked No. 20 in the NET, an NCAA metric that helps in deciding who plays in the NCAA Tournament in March.  Pope, who saw his team lose to cross-town rival Utah Valley by 15, notched a 3-1 record against Utah with the win.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) takes the ball hard to the hoop as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) drops in a three point shot as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) rips down a rebound as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) celebrates with teammate Rudi Williams (3) during a timeout as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5), guard Rudi Williams (3), guard Dallin Hall (30), and guard Jaxson Robinson (2) celebrate as BYU defeats Utah at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope celebrates the win with students as BYU defeats Utah at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes players and coaches watch during the game as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) puts up a free throw as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Brigham Young Cougars’ bench celebrates as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) battles Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) for a rebound as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) has his dunk rejected as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guards Marco Anthony (10) and Gabe Madsen (55) hold back Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) on a free throw as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) defends Brigham Young Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Brigham Young Cougars’ bench celebrates as Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) is called for a flop as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) brings the ball up court as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith yells at a referee as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) grabs a rebound from Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) loses the handle on the ball as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars mascot Cosmo slaps hands with fans courtside as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars students try to disrupt Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony (10) during a free throw as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) lays up a shot as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Former Brigham Young Cougars star Jimmer Fredette gives a thumbs up to fans during a timeout as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. BYU won 75-66.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) dunks the ball over Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope yells out instructions as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) drives into the lane between Brigham Young Cougars guards Rudi Williams (3) and Richie Saunders (15) as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes coaches and players celebrate a three point shot as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) eyes the ball after knocking it away from Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith reacts after a foul call as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) reacts after getting points from a deflected ball as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) pushes up a shot over Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) blocks a shot by Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) takes a pass under the basket with Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) defending as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
While Utah’s sensational center Branden Carlson gave BYU trouble, it was BYU’s athletic backcourt that gave the Utes fits when Pope went to a small lineup.

Utah struggled to contain Williams off the dribble, from distance, and inside the key as the BYU senior used his speed to cause Craig Smith’s squad trouble from start to finish.  The win lifted BYU to 8-5 while Utah dropped to 9-3. It was BYU’s 10th win over Utah in the last 11 visits.

illiams scored 12 first-half points, most of those after Utah chipped away at an early BYU lead in the first 10 minutes for a 22-20 Ute lead in the first half.  Williams then answered with two bombs within 20 seconds to give the Cougars a 26-22 lead during a 9-0 run at the 6:15 mark of the first half, and the Cougars never relinquished their lead.

Another key was the matchup between Ute 7-footer Branden Carlson and BYU’s 6-7 postman Fouss Traore. While Carlson scored 18 points on 7 of 14 shots, Traore had all of BYU’s points in the first nine minutes, providing a solid foundation for Pope’s offense to allow Williams step up. Traore, who got his second person foul halfway through the first half, made 6 of 10 from the field for 17 key points.

ith Traore and sophomore Ally Atiki Atiki in foul trouble most of the game, Pope went to a small lineup with Williams, Dallin Hall, Noah Waterman, Gideon George and Jaxon Robinson, and their hustle and 3-point shooting proved too much for the Utes. 

That group helped the Cougars outscore Utah 21 to 12 on points off turnovers and that ultimately turned out to be the difference in the game. Utah committed 14 turnovers to BYU’s 13.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” said Pope. “We had eight turnovers at half and committed just five in the second half.”

Williams backed up that effort in the second half with 14, making 6 of 7 from the line when Utah deployed a full-court press, following a recipe showed by Creighton late in a charge to catch the Cougars in Las Vegas a week ago.

Utah staged an impressive comeback after falling back by 15 and cut the Cougar lead to three at 60- 57 on a bucket by Carlson with just over two minutes to play as part of a 13-1 Ute run. But Williams hit a shot inside the key, and Hall buried a 3-pointer trailing a fast break to put the Cougars up 65-57. 

That shot by Hall basically dashed the Ute comeback.

Both teams shot 41 percent from the field. BYU held the rebounding advantage 41-39.

“Rebounding is what is keeping us alive right now,” said Pope. “Work on the glass is something controllable and is based on effort.”

