3 keys to BYU’s 75-66 win over Utah

BYU fought off a furious late rally by Utah to defeat the Utes 75-66 in the Marriott Center Friday night.
Here are three keys to the BYU win.
- BYU senior guard Rudi Williams scored 25 points and used his quickness to dismantle Utah’s attempt at full court pressure in the second half to key BYU’s win.
- Williams, freshman Dallin Hall and Gideon George combined to make six straight free throws in the final 50 seconds to keep Utah at bay after the Utes cut a BYU 15-point lead to five with two minutes to play.
- The Cougars, who never trailed the final 30 minutes, outscored Utah 21 to 12 off turnovers.