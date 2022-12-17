Facebook Twitter
3 keys to BYU’s 75-66 win over Utah

A turnover-prone team, BYU used Utah turnovers to hold on to defeat the Utes for 10th win in last 11 in Provo

By Dick Harmon Dick Harmon
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore smiles

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) reacts after scoring as BYU and Utah play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU fought off a furious late rally by Utah to defeat the Utes 75-66 in the Marriott Center Friday night.

Here are three keys to the BYU win.

  • BYU senior guard Rudi Williams scored 25 points and used his quickness to dismantle Utah’s attempt at full court pressure in the second half to key BYU’s win.
  • Williams, freshman Dallin Hall and Gideon George combined to make six straight free throws in the final 50 seconds to keep Utah at bay after the Utes cut a BYU 15-point lead to five with two minutes to play.
  • The Cougars, who never trailed the final 30 minutes, outscored Utah 21 to 12 off turnovers.
