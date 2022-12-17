BYU breaking out new helmets for New Mexico Bowl that includes a nod to Mike Leach

BYU football is ending its independence era with a new look.

The program’s Twitter account shared a photo of the helmet they will wear in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl against the SMU Mustangs.

New heat for the desert 😎 pic.twitter.com/PK75vpOMio — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 17, 2022

BYU is busting out the blue-to-black gradient helmet it wore earlier this year against Notre Dame, with a twist — the school’s Sailor Cougar logo will replace the traditional Stretch Y logo on the side.

The New Mexico Bowl kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.

The helmet will include a pirate logo decal on the back to honor the late Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died earlier this week. Leach graduated from BYU in 1983 and played rugby at the school.

We'll do our best to 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 in your honor, Coach Leach 💙 pic.twitter.com/RW6xXBdI4E — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 17, 2022

When BYU wore the gradient helmets against Notre Dame, the Cougars also wore black jerseys and pants with royal blue trim.

While the school hasn’t announced what color the jersey would be, BYU Uniform Tracker reported that the Cougars would indeed be donning the black jerseys again for the bowl as a complement to the gradient helmet.

The Cougars can only hope the result is different this time in the black and royal blue look — BYU lost to Notre Dame 28-20 with that that uniform combo back in October.