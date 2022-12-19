The new Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie isn’t much of a mystery — but the Utah filming locations are

In the new Netflix movie “Falling for Christmas,” Lindsay Lohan slips and topples backward down a mountain in the middle of her boyfriend’s proposal and develops amnesia. It doesn’t take much guesswork to figure out what will happen when — er, if — her memory is restored.

Will she return to her self-obsessed, social media-hungry beau, or embrace a new chapter with the charming inn-owner and widower who helps her discover her true self?

If you’ve seen “Overboard” — or just about any Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movie — you have your answer (though this isn’t necessarily a bad thing: The film has a solid 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes).

The tagline for Lohan’s new Christmas movie may be, “This holiday season, fall for the unexpected,” but there’s really not much in the way of unexpected for viewers.

Instead, the real mystery of “Falling for Christmas” lies in the Utah locations that helped bring the film to life.

Lindsay Lohan as Sierra and Chord Overstreet as Jake in “Falling for Christmas.” Scott Everett White, Netflix

The mystery behind the ‘Falling for Christmas’ filming locations

“Falling for Christmas” is a comeback of sorts for Lohan. It had been three years since her last appearance in a film, and nearly a decade since she had a lead role.

In her return to the screen, Lohan wound up in the snowy mountains of Park City. But where, specifically, the former Disney child star walked is a subject of mass confusion and misinformation online.

A majority of national outlets have reported that the Stein Eriksen Lodge, a luxury resort in Park City, played the humble North Star Lodge where Lohan regains her footing and tries to remember her identity. You’ll find this location listed on IMDb, and detailed in a number of publications.

But if you dig deep enough, you’ll also discover an article from Lindsay Blake on Dirt, a luxury real estate news website, that goes more in-depth on the movie’s filming locations than any other article — and makes no mention of the Stein Eriksen Lodge.

Instead, Blake reports that the actual location of the North Star Lodge is the Goldener Hirsch Inn in Park City. She also shares that the exterior shots for the North Star Lodge were filmed 20 miles away at The Blue Boar Inn in Midway.

The Blue Boar Inn in Midway on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

According to her author bio, Blake “has been hunting down locations from her favorite movies, television shows, music videos, and reality series, as well as pop culture and historic landmarks, for decades.” She even founded the website iamnotastalker.com, where she has “chronicled a plethora of big and small screen locales since 2007.”

My money was on Blake.

When I reached out to her, she graciously responded and doubled down on her reporting, citing reputable sources and stating that “the internet is rife with erroneous filming location reports.”

She pointed out images of the inn that match scenes from the movie — including the heavy gold key chains that hang on the wall behind the front desk — and noted that the Stein Eriksen Lodge is located near the Goldener Hirsch Inn, which could be contributing to the confusion.

That all checked out, but I decided to make one last move in my quest for the truth. I contacted Netflix, and the response I received quelled all doubts.

It was a note from the filmmakers themselves.

And in a nutshell, Blake is right.

The Residences at Goldener Hirsch in Park City on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The official ‘Falling for Christmas’ locations, revealed

In “Falling for Christmas,” Lohan plays a spoiled hotel heiress named Sierra Belmont. The Belmont Summit Resort, run by her father, Beauregard Belmont, is actually The Residences at Goldener Hirsch in Park City, the filmmakers revealed.

The “Falling for Christmas” crew used the exterior and interior of The Residences — the modern expansion of the Goldener Hirsch — to portray the Belmont hotel empire, where viewers first get a glimpse of Sierra Belmont’s life of luxury that includes people waiting on her hand and foot.

Later in the film, after a proposal gone awry, Sierra ends up tumbling down a mountain and falling into the arms of Jake Russell, played by “Glee” star Chord Overstreet. Jake is the owner of the charming-but-struggling North Star Lodge, and takes Sierra in as she embarks on her journey of recovery and remembering — which includes learning day-to-day tasks that somehow escaped her youth, like making a bed, doing laundry and frying an egg.

The Residences at Goldener Hirsch in Park City on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The interiors for the North Star Lodge were shot at The Goldener Hirsch Inn, inspired by the Hotel Goldener Hirsch in Salzburg, Austria — “the epitome of Austrian hospitality, the hotel’s original antiques and handmade furniture pay tribute to 600 years of history,” according to the hotel’s website.

The exteriors for the North Star Lodge, meanwhile, were shot at Midway’s Blue Boar Inn, an old-style European chateau that also made an appearance during a Season 14 episode of “The Bachelorette,” per Dirt.

Other major Utah filming locations featured in the film include Powderhorn Lodge at Solitude Mountain Resort, where Sierra, Jake and Jake’s daughter, Avy, attend the fictional town of Summit Spring’s annual tree-lighting ceremony; and West Jordan’s Gardner Village, where Avy makes a wish at the Christmas market at the start of the film, according to Dirt.

The Blue Boar Inn in Midway on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Lohan and the “Falling for Christmas” crew spent roughly a month in Utah’s snow-capped mountains, wrapping up filming in mid-December 2021, according to Hollywood Life.

“There’s not a crew in the world i’d rather film in blizzards with,” the film’s cinematographer, Graham Robbins, shared on Instagram at the time. “Thanks for clomping through the snow and cold with me to find the shot. ... Truly so impressed with the Utah film community.”

Robbins isn’t the only one who’s impressed — a number of Christmas movies that came out this year were also filmed in Utah, the Deseret News reported. And you can guarantee sleighs of film crews will pull into the Beehive State in the coming year to bring more holiday movies to life.

Let’s just hope the next one provides a little more intrigue.