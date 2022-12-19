10 of Shakespeare’s most famous quotes

Playwright William Shakespeare is often quoted in literature and elsewhere.
Born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564, Shakespeare was a writer during the Elizabethan and Jacobean eras. He wrote 38 plays, 2 narrative poems and 154 sonnets as well as several other poems. During his life, he was not only an author, but also an actor.
Some of Shakespeare’s quotes have become famous. He was a prolific writer who is considered one of the most important English language authors.
Here are several of his famous quotes from some of his different plays.
What are Shakespeare’s most famous quotes?
- “Neither a borrower nor a lender be; for loan oft loses both itself and friend, and borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry.” (“Hamlet,” Act 1, Scene 3).
- “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves.” (“Julius Caesar,” Act 1, Scene 2).
- “O, beware, my lord, of jealousy: It is the green-eyed monster which doth mock the meat it feeds on.” (“Othello,” Act 3, Scene 3).
- “Better a witty fool, than a foolish wit.” (“Twelfth Night,” Act 1, Scene 5).
- “Reputation is an idle and most false imposition; oft got without merit, and lost without deserving.” (“Othello,” Act 2, Scene 3).
- “Life is but a walking shadow ... a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” (“Macbeth,” Act 5 Scene 5).
- “Though I am not naturally honest, I am so sometimes by chance.” (“The Winter’s Tale,” Act 4 Scene 4).
- “But, for my own part, it was Greek to me.” (“Julius Caesar,” Act 1, Scene 2)
- “For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo.” (“Romeo and Juliet,” Act 5, Scene 3).
- “Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.” (“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Act 1, Scene 1).