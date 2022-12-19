10 of Shakespeare’s most famous quotes

Playwright William Shakespeare is often quoted in literature and elsewhere.

Born in Stratford-upon-Avon in 1564, Shakespeare was a writer during the Elizabethan and Jacobean eras. He wrote 38 plays, 2 narrative poems and 154 sonnets as well as several other poems. During his life, he was not only an author, but also an actor.

Some of Shakespeare’s quotes have become famous. He was a prolific writer who is considered one of the most important English language authors.

Here are several of his famous quotes from some of his different plays.

What are Shakespeare’s most famous quotes?