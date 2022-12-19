Facebook Twitter
BYU gets commitment from transfer portal RB who ran for 1,000 yards this season

UNLV’s Aidan Robbins is coming to Provo in his second transfer as a collegian

UNLV running back Aidan Robbins (9) carries the ball down the field during an NCAA college football game against Utah State.

UNLV running back Aidan Robbins (9) carries the ball during sn NCAA college football game against Utah State on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Logan, Utah. Robbins, who entered the NCAA transfer portal, announced Monday he has committed to BYU.

Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

BYU has utilized the NCAA transfer portal to bring in a number of running backs in recent seasons — this year, Cal transfer Chris Brooks led the Cougars in rushing in his lone season in Provo.

The program is dipping into that well again, as former UNLV running back Aidan Robbins committed to Kalani Sitake’s program on Monday morning.

Who is Aidan Robbins?

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Robbins hails from Louisville, Kentucky. He joined the UNLV program in 2022 after three seasons at Louisville. 

Robbins was the Rebels’ leading rusher this past season, putting up 1,011 rushing yards and nine touchdowns — only the 10th player in UNLV history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors.

Robbins also caught 23 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown.

He announced on Dec. 7 that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Robbins’ best game of the season came when he rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns against North Texas.

Robbins had three 100-yard rushing games in 2022.

How much eligibility does Aidan Robbins have remaining?

Robbins was a junior this season, though he still has two years of eligibility remaining, presumably thanks to the extra year of eligibility from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He earned his bachelor’s degree at Louisville in three years and entered UNLV as a grad transfer last season. Robbins played sparingly at Louisville and redshirted in 2019.

