Will he stay or will he go now? Jaren Hall has much to consider

It’s late in the game and BYU is without any more timeouts. Quarterback Jaren Hall must decide whether to stay in the pocket or tuck the ball under his arm and take off on his own.

Hanging in the balance is playing another year at BYU or leaving school to take a shot at the NFL. It may not be an easy decision, but it’s time to make it.

With the 8-5 season in the books, the Cougars are officially in Big 12 mode and head coach Kalani Sitake needs to know who is going to be his starting quarterback in 2023. If Hall returns for his final year, the decision is a no-brainer. He is the starter and BYU’s chances for success in their first year as a P5 jumps considerably.

No Cougars quarterback has more P5 wins than Hall. He has a complete understanding of Aaron Roderick’s playbook and has a deep pool of receivers returning, even if Puka Nacua chooses to enter the draft. In addition, a solid offensive line will be back to protect him and open holes for whoever runs out of the portal to be his running back.

The move would also allow the Cougars to compete on the field, while at the same time, build the necessary depth behind Hall so there isn’t another 0-4 October like the one they just played through.

BYU can’t afford to get caught in another jam where playing an injured quarterback is a better option than playing a healthy backup. The dilemma put a strain on every area of the football program — offense, defense, special teams, coaching, recruiting and most noticeably, the fans.

For Sitake and his staff, it should be a lesson learned and never repeated.

If Hall decides to leave, and with the transfer portal open for business, the Cougars will need to act fast to find a replacement or two, or three. Already, Keaton Slovis (Pittsburgh) and Drew Pyne (Notre Dame) have visited Provo to investigate the possibilities, with several other P5 prospects waiting and watching to see what happens.

The Cougars have been good to Hall by allowing him since Thanksgiving weekend to make up his mind. Hall should return the favor by not dragging it out any further. If he’s going to the draft, he owes it to BYU to allow Sitake the time to grab his replacement before someone else does.

That time is now.

Life-changing decisions are difficult. If they weren’t, there wouldn’t be so many songs written about them. Here are just a few titles that might best capture a fictitious back-and-forth conversation between Hall and Sitake during this soul-searching process.

“Forever Young” (Rod Stewart) Hall: I’m getting old. I loved my two-year church mission, but it set back my NFL body clock. I turn 25 in March. I need to make the jump now.

“Take a Chance on Me” (ABBA) Sitake: Come back and make history as BYU’s first quarterback in the Big 12. We are playing 10 straight P5 opponents next season. Your draft stock could skyrocket in that scenario.

“High Cost of Living” (Jamey Johnson) Hall: Do you know how expensive it is these days to start a family? Bre and I have a daughter and I think it’s time I go out and get a job. The NIL money has been great, and sure, if I stay, I’d like to get some more, but we kinda want to go live our lives.

“My Wish” (Rascal Flatts) Sitake: You know I want what’s best for you and all the players. I will support whatever you decide, but I think you know what I hope your answer is.

“My Head & My Heart” (Ava Max) Hall: I love BYU. It has been an honor to break through as the first African American quarterback to start here and I would have a blast next fall. But my head is telling me that it’s too risky. What if I get hurt next season? My foot is in a boot as I tell you this. That’s why I missed the bowl game.

“Check Yes or No” (George Strait) Sitake: Look, I get it. It’s not easy. I also need to look at the future. I know I said to take your time and evaluate all your options. But now I’ve got other Division I quarterbacks calling and visiting campus, so I just need to know your answer.

“Should I Stay or Should I Go?” (The Clash) Hall: Now I’m right back to where I started. Uncertain. My emotions go back and forth. I love where I’m at, but I think I’ll love the NFL too — if I can make it. This isn’t easy, which is why I’ve taken this long to decide.

Other classics from Frank Sinatra (“My Way”), Bon Jovi (“It’s My Life”) and Michael Jackson (“Man in the Mirror”) all indicate that Hall is the one best suited to sift through the lyrics of his life and determine which song to sing. And if it’s “Separate Ways” (Journey), BYU will know that the decision didn’t come easy.

But just imagine if it’s something else. Something like “Baby One More Time” (Britney Spears). Now that would be something Cougar Nation could “Rise and Shout” about.

Either way, it’s decision time for Jaren Hall.