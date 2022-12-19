Let’s be honest — shopping for others can be draining or fun, depending on how well you know the other person.

Thankfully, sports fans make the process easier if they live and breathe by their teams.

BYU fans are no exception.

With that in mind, we’ve created a gift guide for your favorite Cougar fan.

We’ve also created a scale to help you find the right gift for your budget:

💰 — $25 and under.



💰💰 — $25-100.



💰💰💰 — $100-250.



💰💰💰💰 — Get out the credit card(s)

Tickets to BYU athletic events

Cost: 💰💰 (maybe even 💰)

Football and all the fall sports are in the rearview mirror, but there are plenty of athletic contests to choose from during the winter months.

BYU’s men’s basketball team is coming off a win over rival Utah, and West Coast Conference play is starting up soon.

Tickets can be bought on the BYU ticketing website, with prices starting at $12 and going up.

Women’s basketball is also in-season under first-year coach Amber Whiting, with general admission tickets starting at $6.

Other sports are coming into season, too. Season tickets for men’s volleyball start at $50, and gymnastics at $20.

Tickets to BYU’s first Big 12 football conference game

Cost: 💰💰💰 to 💰💰💰💰

OK, so we don’t know when BYU’s first conference game in the Big 12 will be — the announcement of the 2023 schedule just keeps getting pushed back.

You better believe, though, that Cougars fans will be excited to start a new Power Five era, and return to a conference after 12 years as an independent.

There are plenty of excellent venues to catch a game around the Big 12, and it’s possible that BYU starts its Big 12 journey on the road.

If the Cougars’ first Big 12 conference game is at home, it will be a hot ticket to get into LaVell Edwards Stadium.

A fan shows his BYU glove for photo during a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Gear and apparel from the BYU Store

Cost: 💰 to 💰💰

BYU’s own bookstore has a huge selection of apparel and Cougar gear for whatever your favorite BYU fan fancies.

There’s BYU Big 12 apparel (mainly from $20-25), basketball game day shirts ($12.99) and BYU hoodies (ranging from $35-80), just to name a few.

Your friend got a sweet tooth? Try a pound of chocolate cinnamon bears ($6.99).

Or you could go big and buy a Y logo sign created by wood from the Marriott Center floor ($599-$699) — OK, this feels like Christmas, birthday and anniversary combined into one.

Customized home decor and apparel from Etsy

Cost: 💰 to 💰💰

If finding something more personalized or unique is your thing, Etsy is an excellent avenue to find that perfect gift.

Here’s a sampling: a customized BYU football pillowcase ($32), a T-shirt of Brigham Young riding a cougar ($22.50) and a BYU sailor Cougar tumbler ($14).

There are even plenty of options for custom BYU art, like a watercolor painting of LaVell Edwards Stadium ($11.69) or a portrait where the Cougar fight song is artfully crafted into a Y ($14) — I know someone who got this for their wife’s birthday.

I mean, there’s even a BYU urn ($180) — though, let’s be honest, maybe that’s not a great idea for a gift.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrates while walking off the field after the 49ers defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 in an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Seattle Wash. Jeff Lewis, Associated Press

49ers tickets to see Fred Warner play

Cost: 💰💰💰 to 💰💰💰💰

The NFL’s regular season is almost over, but don’t let that stop you from seeing BYU’s best player in the league in person.

Linebacker Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers are playoff-bound and still have three regular-season games left. Two of them at the 49ers’ home field, Levi’s Stadium.

Bonus: not only is Warner exciting to watch, but you can catch one of the NFL’s top underdog stories in person — Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy is making noise as a rookie QB.

49ers tickets can be found on the secondary market through Ticketmaster. San Francisco has a Christmas Eve matchup with Washington (another bonus: see Dax Milne with the Commanders) with tickets starting around $85/each, while lower bowl tickets range closer to $150 and up.

My recommendation? Wait for when the 49ers host a playoff game. They have clinched the NFC West and are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

I’ve attended one NFL playoff game as a fan, and that easily goes down as my favorite football fan experience — it helped that the game went into overtime.

What about a Disneyland getaway?

Cost: 💰💰💰💰

It’s not difficult to run into people wearing BYU gear at “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

And when there is a need for a getaway — maybe it’s a way to cope with the team struggling, or it’s getting too cold in Utah or the family desperately needs a vacation — why not head to Mickey Mouse’s house?

A trip to Disneyland isn’t for everyone, and it certainly is not the cheapest gift — maybe you just snag that BYU fan you know a Disney gift card from shopDisney, if you aren’t planning a trip for your family — but it’s clear Cougars fans have found a home in Anaheim.

Maybe you can run into a BYU athlete there. I saw Zach Wilson and the family there once, before he became NFL famous.

Disney and BYU sports crossovers

Cost: 💰💰

There’s even this Disney-BYU crossover available at the BYU Store: a 3 foot-by-5 foot flag that showcases Mickey and Minnie Mouse playing volleyball adorned in Cougars gear.

It’s kinda spendy, though, at just under $50.

Looking for something of Mickey and BYU football? There’s a flag for that, too. It runs the same price and is available at Fanatics.

I know a guy who has a BYU Mickey pendant in his home office, and he loves it.

WinCraft is the mastermind behind these Mickey-college mashups: doing a Google search for “BYU Disney WinCraft” will show you what else is out there.

A BYU helmet sits of the sidelines during a game at the LaVell Edwards Stadium field in Provo on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Add to the mini helmet collection

Cost: 💰💰

BYU certainly has been busy creating different uniform looks in recent seasons — no longer is the football team sticking to the traditional white helmet with a navy blue Stretch Y logo.

That was especially the case this year when black helmets with a gradient became a thing and navy and royal blue helmets are also entering the rotation.

That leaves Cougar fans with plenty of options to build a BYU mini helmet collection, and the BYU Store has a few different ones on sale currently, running $29.99.

The question is, will the sweet-looking helmet BYU wore in the New Mexico Bowl — the one with the black-to-blue gradient and the Sailor Cougar logo — become available for purchase as a mini helmet any time soon?

A ‘vintage’ BYU football DVD

Cost: 💰

Here’s an idea to let those BYU fans in your life to relive those glory days — as long as they can find that dust-collecting DVD player buried in some dark corner of their house.

There’s some fun options out there, like a look back at the BYU-Michigan 1984 Holiday Bowl ($15.20 on Amazon) or LaVell Edwards’ last game, a miraculous win over Utah ($14.36 on eBay).

There’s even a DVD for sale ($19.99) presumably of the entire game between BYU and Nebraska in 2015, when the Cougars beat the Huskers on a Hail Mary, which is a bit odd considering it’s being sold on a Nebraska fan shop site.