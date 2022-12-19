‘The Voice’ has a new winner. Here’s when the new season comes out

“The Voice” recently crowned a new winner, declaring 22-year-old country singer Bryce Leatherwood as the Season 22 champion.

Now, viewers are looking ahead to the show’s upcoming season, which will see several changes. Here’s what to expect.

When does ‘The Voice’ come out in 2023?

Season 23 of “The Voice” will premiere on March 6, according to NBC.com.

This will mark the show’s first spring premiere date since 2021. “The Voice” did not air in spring 2022. Instead, that typical time slot saw the premiere of the new competition show “American Song Contest,” which featured singer-songwriters from across the country showcasing original music, the Deseret News reported.

“‘The Voice’ remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way,” Frances Berwick of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement earlier this year, according to Deadline. “We want to eventize this iconic series. We think ‘The Voice’ will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

Who are the coaches on ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Season 23 of “The Voice” comes with big changes in the coaching lineup: John Legend, Gwen Stefani and first-time coach Camila Cabello are all leaving the show. Kelly Clarkson, a longtime coach on “The Voice,” will return to her red swivel chair for the new season, with Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan joining as first-time coaches, the Deseret News previously reported.

Season 23 will also mark Blake Shelton’s final season on “The Voice.” Shelton is the one remaining original coach on the show, and has secured nine victories — more than any other “Voice” coach.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement, per NBC News. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”