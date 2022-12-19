How to watch the Mike Leach memorial service

Details for Tuesday’s memorial service for the late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach have been released — the service will be available to watch on TV and via live streaming.

Mike Leach memorial service

When: Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. EST.

Where: Humphrey Coliseum (on the Mississippi State campus).

TV/livestream: SEC Network and ESPN app .

What happened to Mike Leach?

Mike Leach died Monday, Dec. 12, following complications from a heart condition.

He was 61.

How has Mike Leach been remembered?

Leach coached 21 seasons at the Power Five coaching football level, including at Texas Tech (2000-2009), Washington State (2012-2019) and Mississippi State (2019-2022). He had an overall record of 158-107.

Following his death, members of the football community shared what the charismatic, affable coach meant to them.

“Mike’s keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation’s true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football,” Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum said in a statement.

“I will miss Mike’s profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things.”

Leach also made an impact in the state of Utah.

He graduated from BYU in 1983, played for the school’s rugby team and learned under then-BYU football coach LaVell Edwards and his coaching staff when he was in school.

“His success on the field is matched by his joy for life and the many people like me, who call him friend,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement.

Related What Mike Leach meant to BYU football

Leach also coached against Utah’s Kyle Whittingham for several seasons when he was guiding the Washington State program, and the two became close friends.

“He was his own man, his own person. He said what was on his mind. He was one of a kind. His humor was second to none. I’ll miss him dearly,” Whittingham said of Leach.