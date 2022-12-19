This Utahn in the transfer portal is headed to USC

Provo native Mason Cobb has selected his new school.

Cobb, a 6-foot-0, 230-pound linebacker who played at Provo High, announced he is transferring to USC.

He made his intentions known via a Twitter post.

Cobb played three seasons at Oklahoma State. His breakout year came in 2022, where he totaled a team-leading 96 tackles, two sacks, 13 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception.

“After long conversations with family members and mentors, I would like to announce that I have officially entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. I will always be a Cowboy at heart! It’s time for me to move onto the next chapter in my life and make the decision that’s best for me,” Cobb wrote when he announced his intention to transfer earlier this month.

