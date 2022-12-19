BYU offensive lineman Clark Barrington enters transfer portal

BYU offensive lineman Clark Barrington has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reporter Max Olson was the first to report the news.

Barrington posted a thank you message on his Instagram on Monday night.

“Forever grateful for the memories, experiences, and relationships gained by playing for BYU. Thank you Cougar Nation,” Barrington wrote.

Barrington, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound junior from Spokane, Washington, has been a mainstay on the Cougars’ offensive line. He was named to three All-American teams in 2021.

He started every game at left guard for the Cougars this season.

Per PFF, he has only allowed two sacks in 40 games started.

Campbell Barrington, his brother and BYU teammate, entered the transfer portal and committed to Baylor in December, where he will be coached by former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and former Cougar offensive line coach Eric Mateos

