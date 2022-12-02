3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 139-119 win over the Indiana Pacers

The Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 139-119 on Friday night at Vivint Arena. They improved to 14-11 on the season with Lauri Markkanen leading the way with a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Midway through a six-game homestand, the Jazz will be back at it Saturday for the second game of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s Friday night victory:

