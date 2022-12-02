Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 2, 2022 | 
Former Utah football coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
A goal line pylon stands on the field as the Utes and Trojans prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

FILE - A goal line pylon stands on the field as the Utes and Trojans prepare to play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Chuck Stobart, who coached the Utah program from 1982-1984, died Tuesday at the age of 90.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Former Utah football head coach Chuck Stobart died Tuesday at the age of 90 in Arizona.

Stobart was Utah’s head coach from 1982-1984, where he guided the Utes to a 16-17-1 record.

Three of his players — running back Carl Monroe, tight end Andy Parker and quarterback Mark Stevens — went on to play in the NFL.

Prior to Utah, Stobart coached at Toledo for five seasons, finishing his time there with a record of 24-31-1. After his stint with the Utes, Stobart helmed Memphis for six seasons, coaching the Tigers to a 29-36-1 record.

Stobart also had stints as offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh, Arizona, USC and Ohio State. Prior to coaching, Stobart was the quarterback for Ohio University.

