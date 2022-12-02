Former Utah football coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90

Former Utah football head coach Chuck Stobart died Tuesday at the age of 90 in Arizona.

Stobart was Utah’s head coach from 1982-1984, where he guided the Utes to a 16-17-1 record.

Three of his players — running back Carl Monroe, tight end Andy Parker and quarterback Mark Stevens — went on to play in the NFL.

Prior to Utah, Stobart coached at Toledo for five seasons, finishing his time there with a record of 24-31-1. After his stint with the Utes, Stobart helmed Memphis for six seasons, coaching the Tigers to a 29-36-1 record.

Stobart also had stints as offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh, Arizona, USC and Ohio State. Prior to coaching, Stobart was the quarterback for Ohio University.

