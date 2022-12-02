Sneak peek into Marvel’s final ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film

The Guardians of the Galaxy will finally face their fears in the third and final film of the trilogy. Marvel released the trailer on Thursday, shortly after putting out the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” which was more of a quick hello from the superhero squad.

This will also mark director James Gunn’s departure from Marvel, as he is heading over to Warner Bros. Discovery to lead the DC Comics film and TV unit, according to CNBC. He was the writer-director behind the first two “Guardians” movies as well as DC’s “The Suicide Squad.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer

The latest trailer opens with Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, on the Bowie, the crew’s new spaceship.

“We were gone for quite a while but no matter what happens next, the galaxy still needs its Guardians,” Quill says.

In the clip, the aircraft lands on a planet where people have animal heads for faces. A quick misunderstanding creates hostility between the locals and the Guardians as they end up back on the ship.

Fans also get a peek at baby Rocket Raccoon, Gamora — who died during “Avengers: Infinity War” — Groot’s new catchphrase and the latest villains.

Who is in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

Apart from Pratt, Dave Bautista is returning as Dax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Karen Gillan as Nebula, while Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper continue to voice Groot and Rocket, respectively.

Zoe Saldana is set to play Gamora. The character was killed off in 2019, but a different version of the green alien has landed in the Earth-616 universe, according to Variety. She doesn’t know who the Guardians are and works for the Ravagers, a group of bounty hunters.

First look at Zoe Saldana as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3” pic.twitter.com/YGnhu7HhCm — Mcu Content (@mcucomfort) December 1, 2022

Two villains will also be introduced — Chukuwdi Iwuji playing the High Evolutionary and Will Poulter starring as Adam Warlock, according to Vulture.

The former is a mad scientist in the comics who experiments with animals, creating hybrid creatures he calls the “New Men.” Per Collider, he may have something to do with Rocket’s origin story.

What is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ about?

It’s been five years since the second installment came out. The Guardians crew has made an appearance in other Marvel movies like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” since then.

While plot details are still under wraps, a synopsis from IMDb hints at what the story is about: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.”

According to The Direct, the film is also expected to explore Rocket’s origin story, which fans got a look at in the trailer.

“We’ll all fly away together one last time, into the forever — that beautiful sky,” Rocket says at one point as the Guardians hop around in multicolored space suits.