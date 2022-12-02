How Utah Twitter reacted to the Utes’ Pac-12 championship game victory

Following the Utah Utes’ convincing 47-24 victory over the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas Friday night, Twitter was ablaze with reaction from Utes fans and others who took in the contest.
Here is some of the best reaction.
One of the most enjoyable games I’ve ever watched!! How about these Utes!!! 💪🥹❤️— Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) December 3, 2022
Pac-12 been ours😎 Back2Back champs go ahead and LIGHTTHEU— Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) December 3, 2022
Someone tell the DJ to bump Rise Up or GO CRAZY! Let’s turn this thang up one time!— Kenneth Goobie Scott (@Kscott_2) December 3, 2022
LIGHT THE U!!!! AND LEAVE IT ON! WE RUN THE PAC!! CONGRATS @Utah_Football ❤️— Nephi Sewell (@jungleboii02) December 3, 2022
BACK TO BACK PAC 12 Championship give us our respect 😤😤💯💯💪🏾💪🏾 #oUtss— Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) December 3, 2022
I couldn’t be more proud as an alumni. To watch these young men take the program to such amazing heights. I’m so grateful to these guys for their hard work and grit.— Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) December 3, 2022
UNITED TOGETHER ETERNAL SOLDIERS 🤘🏾
Proud Alum!! Buncha fighters on this team #BacktobackChamps— Kylie Fitts (@K_Fitts11) December 3, 2022
And Another Pac 12 Championship… #GoUtes @Utah_Football— Johnnie Bryant (@jbryant3) December 3, 2022
TEAM OF THE NIGHT- in any sport @Utah_Football with a sensational performance in dominating @uscfb 47-24 to win the @Pac12conference title & stop USC from playing for the national championship. pic.twitter.com/sKYnIcuHk4— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 3, 2022
PROUD TO BE A UTE. Toughness on display. #UteFam https://t.co/9X3VicE9Yd— lynne roberts (@UtesCoachRob) December 3, 2022
Smelling roses again!!!#Back2Back #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/VXehaxfwlJ— Jeremy Olsen🌹🌹 (@JeremyOlsen41) December 3, 2022
All gas, no breaks. @Utah_Football— Taylor Glover (@taycondie) December 3, 2022
That was such a fun game to watch!
It's Kyle Whittingham's world. We're all just living in it.— Dustino's Pizza (@dustinlocke) December 3, 2022
Coaches I would not want to see on the opposing sideline with a playoff spot on the line.— Doug Haller (@DougHaller) December 3, 2022
1. Kyle Whittingham.
UTE FANS!!! #LIGHTTHEU!! BACK 2 BACK BABY!!— ALLGASNOBRAKESDaddy (@utedaddy) December 3, 2022
WE’RE GOING GOING BACK BACK TO CALI CALI!!
Oh and by the way @Utah_Football still time to build the statue pic.twitter.com/4s9bKWs0W4— Austin Butler (@austintbutler1) December 3, 2022