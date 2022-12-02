How Utah Twitter reacted to the Utes’ Pac-12 championship game victory

Following the Utah Utes’ convincing 47-24 victory over the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas Friday night, Twitter was ablaze with reaction from Utes fans and others who took in the contest.

Here is some of the best reaction.

"Siri play back to back by Drake " — ZMO✝️ (@PresMoss2) December 3, 2022

One of the most enjoyable games I’ve ever watched!! How about these Utes!!! 💪🥹❤️ — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) December 3, 2022

Pac-12 been ours😎 Back2Back champs go ahead and LIGHTTHEU — Julian Blackmon (@JumpManJu32) December 3, 2022

Someone tell the DJ to bump Rise Up or GO CRAZY! Let’s turn this thang up one time! — Kenneth Goobie Scott (@Kscott_2) December 3, 2022

LIGHT THE U!!!! AND LEAVE IT ON! WE RUN THE PAC!! CONGRATS @Utah_Football ❤️ — Nephi Sewell (@jungleboii02) December 3, 2022

Backkkkkkkkk2Backkkkk — Nick Ford 🇵🇹 (@NickFord55) December 3, 2022

BACK TO BACK PAC 12 Championship give us our respect 😤😤💯💯💪🏾💪🏾 #oUtss — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) December 3, 2022

I couldn’t be more proud as an alumni. To watch these young men take the program to such amazing heights. I’m so grateful to these guys for their hard work and grit.



UNITED TOGETHER ETERNAL SOLDIERS 🤘🏾 — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) December 3, 2022

Proud Alum!! Buncha fighters on this team #BacktobackChamps — Kylie Fitts (@K_Fitts11) December 3, 2022

So proud to be at Ute! pic.twitter.com/2OaX29JFSU — Jenny Wilson (@JennyWilsonUT) December 3, 2022

More sad USC fan camera shots please. — nic. (@SaltCityNic) December 3, 2022

Kyle Whittingham. All-time coaching great. — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) December 3, 2022

Brock Huard having to celebrate Utah makes me happy. — Brittany G (@Fibby1123) December 3, 2022

What on earth happened to USC? — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) December 3, 2022

Still in disbelief — The™ Babushka (@BabushkaUtes) December 3, 2022

TEAM OF THE NIGHT- in any sport ⁦@Utah_Football⁩ with a sensational performance in dominating ⁦@uscfb⁩ 47-24 to win the @Pac12conference title & stop USC from playing for the national championship. pic.twitter.com/sKYnIcuHk4 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 3, 2022

PROUD TO BE A UTE. Toughness on display. #UteFam https://t.co/9X3VicE9Yd — lynne roberts (@UtesCoachRob) December 3, 2022

All gas, no breaks. @Utah_Football



That was such a fun game to watch! — Taylor Glover (@taycondie) December 3, 2022

It's Kyle Whittingham's world. We're all just living in it. — Dustino's Pizza (@dustinlocke) December 3, 2022

Coaches I would not want to see on the opposing sideline with a playoff spot on the line.



1. Kyle Whittingham. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) December 3, 2022

Kyle Whittingham...Top 5 Coach in our sport — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 3, 2022

UTE FANS!!! #LIGHTTHEU!! BACK 2 BACK BABY!!



WE’RE GOING GOING BACK BACK TO CALI CALI!! — ALLGASNOBRAKESDaddy (@utedaddy) December 3, 2022

Utah made USC quit. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2022