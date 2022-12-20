A look at BYU football’s future non-conference schedule

With limited openings, college football nonconference schedules fill up fast. That’s especially true when a school has to respect the demands of its new conference, as BYU does starting next season.
Here’s a look at BYU football’s nonconference slate through 2035, which includes games against Arkansas, Miami, Michigan State and, of course, in-state rival Utah.
With BYU’s move to the Big 12 in 2023, these nonconference games are subject to change. The Big 12 is expected to release the conference football schedule for next season within the next few weeks.
BYU football’s future nonconference opponents
2023
Vs. Sam Houston, vs. Southern Utah, at Arkansas.
2024
Vs. Southern Illinois, at Utah, at Wyoming, at East Carolina.
2025
Vs. Southern Utah, vs. Utah.
2026
Vs. Utah Tech, vs. Arizona, at Miami, vs. USF.
2027
At Arizona, vs. Utah.
2028
Vs. Miami, at Utah, vs. Ole Miss.
2029
At Ole Miss.
2030
At Utah, vs. Virginia Tech.
2031
Vs. Stanford.
2032
Vs. Michigan State, vs. Army.
2033
At Virginia Tech.
2035
Vs. Missouri.