A look at BYU football’s future non-conference schedule

With limited openings, college football nonconference schedules fill up fast. That’s especially true when a school has to respect the demands of its new conference, as BYU does starting next season.

Here’s a look at BYU football’s nonconference slate through 2035, which includes games against Arkansas, Miami, Michigan State and, of course, in-state rival Utah.

With BYU’s move to the Big 12 in 2023, these nonconference games are subject to change. The Big 12 is expected to release the conference football schedule for next season within the next few weeks.

BYU football’s future nonconference opponents

2023

Vs. Sam Houston, vs. Southern Utah, at Arkansas.

2024

Vs. Southern Illinois, at Utah, at Wyoming, at East Carolina.

2025

Vs. Southern Utah, vs. Utah.

2026

Vs. Utah Tech, vs. Arizona, at Miami, vs. USF.

2027

At Arizona, vs. Utah.

2028

Vs. Miami, at Utah, vs. Ole Miss.

2029

At Ole Miss.

2030

At Utah, vs. Virginia Tech.

2031

Vs. Stanford.

2032

Vs. Michigan State, vs. Army.

2033

At Virginia Tech.

2035

Vs. Missouri.

