10 Christmas episodes on TV to watch this season

Christmas is just around the corner. To get in the holiday mood, here are a list of the top Christmas episodes of some of your favorite TV shows.

1. ‘The Office’ — ‘Christmas Party’ (Season 2, Episode 10)

Rating: TV-14.

TV-14. How to watch: Stream on Peacock.

The first Christmas episode in the series follows a Christmas party where everyone is assigned a secret Santa gift, but manager Michael Scott flips the party on its head and turns the gift opening into Yankee Swap, causing chaos in the office.

Recently, Angela Kinsey, who plays Angela on “The Office”, told Yahoo Entertainment that up until when the Christmas episode aired, “The Office” cast and crew lived in constant fear of the show being canceled in those precarious early days.

“After that episode aired, we were the number one streaming show on iTunes and all of a sudden we were like, ‘Hold up. We found our audience.’ It turned a corner from there and we were set,” Kinsey said.

Honestly, all of “The Office” Christmas episodes are iconic, so here’s a list of all of them:



“Christmas Party” (Season 2, Episode 10).

“Benihana Christmas” (Season 3, Episode 10).

“Moroccan Christmas” (Season 5, Episode 10).

“Secret Santa” (Season 6, Episode 13).

“Classy Christmas” (Season 7, Episode 11 & 12).

“Christmas Wishes” (Season 8, Episode 10).

“Dwight Christmas” (Season 9, Episode 9).

2. ‘Parks and Recreation’ — ‘Citizen Knope’ (Season 4, Episode 10)

Rating: TV-14.

TV-14. How to watch: Stream on Peacock.

Leslie Knope’s coworkers decide to repay their massive gift debt from Knope giving each of them thoughtful and personalized gifts each year with a gingerbread house version of the parks department.

3. ‘Schitt’s Creek’ — ‘Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose’ (Season 4, Episode 13)

Rating: TV-14.

TV-14. How to watch: Stream on Hulu.

Father of the family, Johnny Rose, feels nostalgic for the family’s past Christmas parties when they were wealthy. He decides to throw together an impromptu Christmas party for his friends and family with what little resources they have, realizing he appreciates having his family close more than before when everyone was out doing their own thing.

Related 10 classic Thanksgiving TV episodes to watch after dinner

4. ‘Ted Lasso’ — ‘Carol of the Bells’ (Season 2, Episode 4)

Rating: TV-MA.

TV-MA. How to watch: Stream on Apple TV+.

The memorable holiday episode features Roy Kent discovering a boy at school gave his niece a toothbrush and toothpaste implying she had bad breath. Ready to march into the school, he first asks to smell her breath to discover it was indeed very bad. The episode also follows Ted and Rebecca spreading Christmas cheer.

5. ‘Superstore’ — ‘Christmas Eve’ (Season 3, Episode )

Rating: TV-14.

TV-14. How to watch: Stream on Hulu or Peacock.

When assistant Manager Amy Sosa overhears her coworkers saying she’s not really fun, she makes it her mission to prove she can still party, leading to multiple hi-jinx over the night.

6. ‘Black-ish’ — ‘Stuff’ (Season 2, Episode 10)

Rating: TV-14.

TV-14. How to watch: Stream on Hulu or Disney+.

Andre and Rainbow try to switch up the Christmas season by focusing on the reasons for the season, rather than things.

7. ‘Lizzie McGuire’ — “Xtreme Xmas” (Season 2, Episode 20)

Rating: TV-PG.

TV-PG. How to watch: Stream on Disney+.

This is the iconic episode where Aaron Carter asks Lizzie to be in his music video, and the two may or may not share a kiss under the mistletoe.

8. ‘Modern Family’ — ‘Express Christmas’ (Season 3, Episode 10)

Rating: TV-14.

TV-14. How to watch: Stream on Hulu.

Claire and Mitch’s mom cancels on coming for Christmas last-minute, so Phil invents “Express Christmas”, where you have to “scramble” to get everything done to celebrate before Christmas.

9. ‘Seinfeld’ — ‘The Strike’ (Season 9, Episode 10)

Rating: TV-14.

TV-14. How to watch: Stream on Netflix.

If you don’t want something touchy-feely, this episode is for you. George makes up a fake charity, which he dubs “the human fund” to give fake Christmas presents away. It’s filled with all the chaos and narcissistic tendencies that the show charmed us with for years.

10. ‘Bluey’ — ‘Christmas Swim’ (Season 2, Episode 51)

Rating: TV-G.

TV-G. How to watch: Stream on Disney+.

If you have been around kids at all in the last four years, you are probably familiar with “Bluey”. The lovable dog family gathers for an Aussie Christmas. Fans are introduced to Bartleby, Bluey’s new teddy.