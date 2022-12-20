3 keys to BYU’s win over Lindenwood

BYU earned an 90-61 victory over Lindenwood at the Marriott Center Tuesday evening in the Cougars’ third consecutive home game. The win is BYU’s ninth on the year and fourth straight.



Jaxson Robinson had one of his best games from beyond the arc as a Cougar, going 4 of 4 from 3. The Ada, Oklahoma, native finished the night with 12 points and three assists.

BYU had bursts of offense on different occasions throughout the game that led to its blowout of the Lions. The Cougars went on a 15-3 run in the first half and another 11-3 run to start the second, all but putting the game away.

Dallin Hall finished with a career-high nine assists. The freshman guard completed the game with zero turnovers to go along with four points.