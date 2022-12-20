3 keys to BYU’s win over Lindenwood

BYU earned an 90-61 victory over Lindenwood at the Marriott Center Tuesday evening in the Cougars’ third consecutive home game. The win is BYU’s ninth on the year and fourth straight.
- Jaxson Robinson had one of his best games from beyond the arc as a Cougar, going 4 of 4 from 3. The Ada, Oklahoma, native finished the night with 12 points and three assists.
- BYU had bursts of offense on different occasions throughout the game that led to its blowout of the Lions. The Cougars went on a 15-3 run in the first half and another 11-3 run to start the second, all but putting the game away.
- Dallin Hall finished with a career-high nine assists. The freshman guard completed the game with zero turnovers to go along with four points.