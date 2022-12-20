Former Utah Utes QB Jack Tuttle is transferring to a College Football Playoff team

The latest turn in former Utah Utes quarterback Jack Tuttle’s football career will see him go to a team that is about to make its second straight College Football Playoff appearance.

On Tuesday, Tuttle announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Michigan.

The 6-foot-4, 189-pound Tuttle was highly touted when he signed with Utah out of Mission Hills High in California in 2018, but he never played for the Utes and transferred to Indiana.

Tuttle played four years at Indiana mostly in a backup role, although he did start occasionally when others were injured.

In his four years at Indiana, Tuttle completed 104 passes for 901 yards with five touchdowns against six interceptions and was a team captain this season.

He entered the transfer portal in mid-October but remained with the team through the remainder of the season.

According to his bio on Indiana’s website, Tuttle graduated in 2021. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

At Michigan, Tuttle will join a team that will be making its second straight appearance in the CFP beginning next week when it faces TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

As far as the quarterback situation at Michigan is concerned, J.J. McCarthy should enter next season as the undisputed starter after throwing for 2,376 yards so far this season with 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Cade McNamara, who was the starting signal-caller last season as Michigan made its CFP run, has already transferred to Iowa this offseason as it has become apparent that McCarthy is the future at the position.

