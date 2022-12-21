3 keys to No. 20 TCU’s 75-71 win over Utah in the Holiday Classic

The Runnin’ Utes were hospitable hosts to No. 20 TCU in the Holiday Classic at Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday night, falling 75-71 to the Horned Frogs in a non-conference college basketball game.

Gabe Madsen scored a team-high 26 points for the Utes (9-4), who fell for the second-straight game after losing 75-66 at BYU last Saturday. TCU improved to 10-1.

Here are three keys to Utah’s fourth loss of the season:

• On a chilly night in Salt Lake City, the Horned Frogs took the ball inside to edge the Utes, outscoring Utah 46-28 in the paint. Emanuel Miller and Mike Miles combined for 39 points for TCU and the Frogs overcame 12 of 19 free-throw shooting to get the hard-fought win.

• Madsen was clearly the Utes’ best offensive weapon, making a career-high seven 3-pointers and scoring a career-high 26 points. The Utes were a frosty 13 of 21 from the free-throw line. Marco Anthony added 15 points for Utah.

• Utah committed 11 turnovers in the first half and fell behind 35-29 at the break despite shooting 52% (11 of 21) from the field. TCU controlled the glass and the paint in the first half, outscoring Utah 24-14 in close and winning the battle of the boards, 18-13.

The Horned Frogs got off 16 more shots than Utah in the first half.

