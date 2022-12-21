The Utah running backs room has been in flux all season, but for the Rose Bowl, Utah fans will have to remember just three numbers — 1, 2, 3.

Those are the jersey numbers of Jaylon Glover, Micah Bernard and Ja’Quinden Jackson, respectively.

Tavion Thomas — who had reclaimed the lead running back role late in the season — declared for the NFL draft and will not be playing in the Rose Bowl due to a toe injury suffered against Oregon. Due to the injury, he missed the final two games of Utah’s season — at Colorado and the Pac-12 championship vs. USC. Chris Curry suffered a season-ending injury in September.

Glover, Jackson and Bernard have all carried the load in one game or another this season.

“The mentality has been all year, when your number’s called, be ready. Our guys that in the running back room we work our behinds off every day. So when 3, 2, 1 or Charlie (Vincent) 26 is called, you’re going to get the 110% outta all of us,” Glover said.

Bernard, who has been banged up this year, had his best game of the season in the Pac-12 championship against USC. The sophomore had 88 yards on the ground and a touchdown and added 41 receiving yards.

He’s listed as the No. 1 running back on Utah’s Rose Bowl depth chart.

In last season’s Grandaddy of Them All, Bernard had to play both ways, filling in at cornerback due to injuries. He gave it his all but was targeted often as Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a Rose Bowl-record 573 passing yards and six touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ win.

This year, Bernard, who is from Long Beach, Calif., will have lots of friends and family watching him in Pasadena — only on offense this time.

Bernard can stay on offense. Even with Clark Phillips III’s opt out, the Utes have cornerbacks ready to fill in.

“It was a good experience,” Bernard said of his 2022 Rose Bowl assignment. “Anytime you get to go play the other side of the ball at a high level, it just changed your whole outlook on football itself. So being able to go against those guys made me better mentally and physically. I mean, I could go out there and play corner if they needed me again.”

Jackson’s switch from quarterback to running back has been an interesting story all season. At this point, it’s safe to say that he’s sticking with the position.

“Most definitely. I’m having fun with him. Might as well stick to it,” Jackson said.

A three-star transfer quarterback from Texas, Jackson was behind Cam Rising — another Texas transfer quarterback since transferring in 2021. He got six carries in that 2021 season, but converted to a full-time running back this year.

Since then, he’s improved nearly every game, with back-to-back 100-plus yard performances in the last two games. He was Utah’s leading rusher in the Pac-12 championship vs. USC, rushing for 105 yards and two scores. His vision and cutting ability shined in the win that sent the Utes to a second straight Rose Bowl.

“So far it’s been great. Just learning from Coach Q (Quinton Ganther, running backs coach) and learning from the other guys in the room has been a successful experience. I’m going to continue to get better every day,” Jackson said.

Glover, the No. 3 back on the depth chart, has made the most of his opportunities this season.

The true freshman from Lakeland, Florida, stepped up in Utah’s 21-17 win over Washington State with Cam Rising out, rushing for 76 yards and a score. He also rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown against Colorado.

“It’s been a great learning process and I’ve just enjoyed every moment. I think it’s gonna just make me grow as a man more than just in the football arena as well,” Glover said.

Growing up in SEC country, Glover didn’t watch the Rose Bowl every single year, but did start watching it in middle school. In his first season with the team, he will get to experience the oldest college football bowl game.

“The biggest thing I want to see is how the environment is. We played there (at Rose Bowl Stadium) vs. UCLA, but I think we’re going to have a bigger crowd and just to see what that Rose Bowl atmosphere gonna be exciting for me because I’ve seen it on TV but I’ve never experienced it in person,” Glover said.

Glover, who grew up as a Florida fan, had a bevy of SEC and Sunshine State offers to choose from, including the Gators, Miami, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arkansas. But he chose to move 2,404 miles west to Utah.

“You come here for those moments. You want go to a university that puts you on the biggest stage where everybody’s watching and I think that’s why you come to Utah. We’re showing that we’re gonna be a powerhouse for a while,” Glover said.

The tightknit running backs room has chemistry not only on the field, but off the field as well.

“We’re very tight. We talk about life problems, we talk about personal problems, we talk about anything that comes to mind. We feed off each other. We feed off each other’s energy. We also let each other know when we’re wrong and when we’re right. We’re very close,” Jackson said.

All three backs could see action when the Utes play Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023.

“Any one of us could have a breakout game. Just today at practice, we got guys telling each other what we need to do. ‘Man, you’re not sprinting, you’re not running. Hey, did you see that hole? On this, what were you looking at?’ So we just all communicate with each other. We try to make each other better,” Bernard said.

