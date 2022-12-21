Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris has died just three days before his former team planned to retire his number. His son, Dok, confirmed the death to The Associated Press on Wednesday morning without providing a cause.

Harris, who helped launch the Steelers into their string of Super Bowl wins in the 1970s, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

“The entire team at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is immensely saddened today. We have lost an incredible football player, an incredible ambassador to the Hall and, most importantly, we have lost one of the finest gentlemen anyone will ever meet,” said Jim Porter, the hall’s president, in a statement released Wednesday.

Who was Franco Harris?

Harris, a running back who played for Penn State in college, was drafted by the Steelers 13th overall in 1972.

“Harris’ impact was immediate,” according to The Associated Press. “He won the NFL’s Rookie to the Year award in 1972 after rushing for a then-team-rookie record 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Steelers reached the postseason for just the second time in franchise history.”

After that impressive first year, Harris continued to impress and deepen his ties to the Pittsburgh community.

“With a physical running style and a humble personality that fit Pittsburgh’s working-class identity, the rugged running back helped transform the Steelers into a dynasty that would win the Super Bowl four times in six seasons,” The Athletic reported.

Harris spent 12 seasons with the Steelers and an abbreviated 13th season with the Seattle Seahawks.

“He retired (in 1974) as the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher behind Walter Payton and Jim Brown,” The Associated Press reported.

What was the ‘immaculate reception’?

Harris is best known for his role in the “immaculate reception,” which, in 2020, was voted the greatest play in NFL history.

The play came during the Steelers’ 1972 playoff matchup against the Oakland Raiders. Thanks to his quick thinking (and quick hands), Harris secured a last-second victory for his team.

“With Pittsburgh trailing 7-6 and facing fourth-and-10 from their own 40 yard line and 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, (Terry) Bradshaw drifted back and threw deep to running back Frenchy Fuqua. Fuqua and Oakland defensive back Jack Tatum collided, sending the ball careening back toward midfield in the direction of Harris. While nearly everyone else on the field stopped, Harris kept his legs churning, snatching the ball just inches above the Three Rivers Stadium turf near the Oakland 45 then outracing several stunned Raider defenders to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in the franchise’s four-decade history,” The Associated Press reported.

This Friday, Dec. 23, marks the 50th anniversary of the immaculate reception.

Although the Steelers ended up losing in the next round, NFL experts see that 1972 Raiders game as a turning point in the history of the Steelers franchise. The team went on to win four Super Bowls in six years during Harris’ time in Pittsburgh.

“He scored at least once in three of the four Super Bowls he played in, and his 354 career yards rushing on the NFL’s biggest stage remains a record nearly four decades after his retirement,” The Associated Press reported.

How did the NFL community react to Franco Harris’ death?

Several NFL players and executives released statements honoring Harris on Wednesday.

Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in a statement:

“Franco not only impacted the game of football, but he also affected the lives of many, many people in profoundly positive ways. The Hall of Fame and historians everywhere will tell Franco’s football story forever. His life story can never be told fully, however, without including his greatness off the field,” he said.

Art Rooney II, Steelers president, in a statement:

“It is difficult to find the appropriate words to describe Franco Harris’ impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers, his teammates, the City of Pittsburgh and Steelers Nation. From his rookie season, which included the Immaculate Reception, through the next 50 years, Franco brought joy to people on and off the field. He never stopped giving back in so many ways. He touched so many, and he was loved by so many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Dana, his son Dok, and his extended family at this difficult time,” he said.

Jerome Bettis, another Steelers legend, in a tweet:

“Words can’t begin to describe the pain I am feeling. Franco will always be a brother, mentor and my definition of greatness. He was a legend on the field and the personification of excellence off of the field — A true class act to look up to and aspire to be like,” he said.

Ben Roethlisberger, former Steelers quarterback, in a tweet:

“Today we lost a Legend, not just on the field, but even more so off. Franco always had a smile and a hand shake or a hug for everyone, it seemed. Thank you for being a role model for us all,” he said.