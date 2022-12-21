Facebook Twitter
Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili is transferring to a top SEC school

The former Cougar is singing “Rocky Top,” as the graduate transfer tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he will be continuing his football career at Tennessee.

By Joe Coles
BYU Cougars linebacker Keenan Pili (41) and teammates take the field to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Pili is transferring to Tennessee, according to reports.

Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili has announced his transfer destination.

Pili, a defensive captain, was an impact player in four seasons with the Cougars. The Timpview High product totaled 190 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble over his career at BYU.

Pili will join the Volunteers, who are on the upswing as a program. Tennessee finished the regular season at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and had 10 wins, including a victory over Alabama, for the first time since 2007.

The Volunteers will try to cap off their season with an Orange Bowl win over Clemson on Dec. 30.

