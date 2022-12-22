3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-112 win over the Washington Wizards

The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 120-112 on Thursday night at Vivint Arena. The Jazz will be off until the day after Christmas and head into their small break with a two-game win streak and having improved to 19-16 on the season.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory.
- The Jazz had kept the game pretty tight throughout the night, but they absolutely put the Wizards away in the fourth quarter.
After a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Collin Sexton at the end of the third quarter, which gave Utah a 3-point lead, the Jazz went on a scorching 27-14 run before the Wizards waved the white flag and emptied their bench.
- In Sexton’s first game back after missing seven straight with a hamstring strain, he scored 18 points in just 17 minutes off the bench, going 6 of 7 overall, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
- Malik Beasley dominated the game on both sides of the court, scoring a team-high 25 points in 25 minutes off the bench. He also finished the night with four of the Jazz’s five steals.
