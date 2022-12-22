Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 22, 2022 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-112 win over the Washington Wizards

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 120-112 win over the Washington Wizards
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (22) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (22) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 120-112 on Thursday night at Vivint Arena. The Jazz will be off until the day after Christmas and head into their small break with a two-game win streak and having improved to 19-16 on the season.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory.

merlin_2955612.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) has the ball stolen by Washington Wizards forward Taj Gibson (67) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 3
merlin_2955610.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) is defended by Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 3
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (22) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (22) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 3
merlin_2955612.jpg
merlin_2955610.jpg
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Monte Morris (22) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

  • The Jazz had kept the game pretty tight throughout the night, but they absolutely put the Wizards away in the fourth quarter.

After a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Collin Sexton at the end of the third quarter, which gave Utah a 3-point lead, the Jazz went on a scorching 27-14 run before the Wizards waved the white flag and emptied their bench.

  • In Sexton’s first game back after missing seven straight with a hamstring strain, he scored 18 points in just 17 minutes off the bench, going 6 of 7 overall, 2 of 2 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.
  • Malik Beasley dominated the game on both sides of the court, scoring a team-high 25 points in 25 minutes off the bench. He also finished the night with four of the Jazz’s five steals.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
The All-Star case for Lauri Markkanen
Analysis: How the Jazz decided what defense to play against the Pistons, plus a look at Will Hardy’s personality
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 126-111 win over the Detroit Pistons
Analysis: Without Kelly Olynyk, the Jazz go cold against a Cavs team that seems to get better every day
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 122-99 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers
How does Donovan Mitchell see his trade to Cleveland now? The former Jazz star opens up