Friday, December 23, 2022 | 
BYU wins again, stays unbeaten against Weber State at the Marriott Center

By Tom Ripplinger
Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones goes for a layup while BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki defends in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU finished its nonconference schedule Thursday evening with a 63-57 win over Weber State in Provo.  

The Cougars had to fight to the very end, needing an offensive rebound from Gideon George and two made free throws from Jaxson Robinson in the final seconds to put the game out of reach.

“The biggest play of the game I think is G coming up with that rebound at the end of the game,” forward Noah Waterman said. “We needed that, and he just came through.”

BYU outrebounded Weber State 39-27 and outscored the Wildcats by 11 in second chance points.

“We definitely focused on rebounding,” Waterman said. “We’re a great rebounding team. It all just comes down to just our effort.”

BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall dribbles the ball while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars forward Gideon George steals the ball from Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars’ Richie Saunders, left, and Gideon George defend Weber State Wildcats’ Steven Verplancken Jr. in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones goes for a layup while BYU Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki defends in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougar fans cheer while their team plays the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats head coach Eric Duft watches his team play the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats guard KJ Cunningham passes the ball while playing the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats guard KJ Cunningham passes the ball while playing the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats head coach Eric Duft watches his team play the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats guard KJ Cunningham shot is stopped by BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope and Weber State Wildcats head coach Eric Duft shake hands after a game in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats guard Steven Verplancken Jr. drives to the hoop while playing the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones jumps for a rebound while playing the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall goes for a layup while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars forward Gideon George and Weber State Wildcats center Handje Tamba battle for a rebound in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams jumps for a rebound while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars mascot Cosmo dances during a break during a game against the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks to Jaxson Robinson after beating the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats guard Steven Verplancken Jr. goes for a layup while playing the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats forward Dyson Koehler handles the ball while playing the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall passes the ball while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars players high-five fans after beating the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats center Alex Tew dives for a loose ball while playing the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Weber State Wildcats center Alex Tew goes for a layup while playing the BYU Cougars in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman shoots the ball while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope talks to an official while playing the Weber State Wildcats in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars forward Gideon George and Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones battle for a rebound in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson and Weber State Wildcats guard Steven Verplancken Jr. battle for a loose ball in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
BYU Cougars and Weber State Wildcats battle for a rebound in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. BYU won 63-57.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Both teams played well on the defensive side of the ball. BYU’s 63 points is the fewest it has scored in a victory since the first game of the season against Idaho State, and Weber State’s 57 points were the lowest the Cougars have held an opponent since their contest with the Bengals.

“One of the things I was super proud of the guys doing, that we talked about a lot, was this idea of guarding their yard,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “These guys really responded tonight by keeping guys in front of them.”

The Cougars held Weber State to a 39.6 field goal percentage and blocked eight shots. Fousseyni Traore and Atiki Ally Atiki each finished the night with three blocks, and George had the other two.

Traore also led the Cougars in points for the second game in a row, scoring 17 to go along with eight rebounds. Waterman was not far behind, chipping in 14 points and eight rebounds of his own.

Pope praised Waterman for his impressive night on the glass.

“People said Noah couldn’t rebound when he came here,” the coach said. “This dude is putting on a clinic rebounding the ball.”

BYU’s matchup with the Wildcats was the Cougars’ fourth game since last Thursday. They won all four contests as part of a five-game win streak, their longest of the year.

Weber State entered Thursday evening on a three-game win streak. The Wildcats came to Provo fresh off their biggest win of the season, a come-from- behind victory that saw them erase an 18-point deficit against then-undefeated Utah State in Logan.

Against BYU, the Wildcats fell behind by 10 in the second half, but clawed their way back to within one point.

“Weber is on fire right now,” Pope said. “They’re shooting the ball great, they’re playing at a high level, they’re just coming off an epic win. … It was great for us to grind out a win.”

