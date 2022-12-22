NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home for next season

The future of NFL Sunday Ticket is in Google’s hands.

The National Football League announced Thursday that it had agreed to a multiyear distribution partnership with the major tech company, which owns YouTube TV.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” said league commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a programming package that allows football fans to watch their favorite teams even when the teams are playing in out-of-market games. It was launched in 2004 and has been distributed by DirecTV since then, according to Thursday’s press release.

To access NFL Sunday Ticket, DirecTV customers had to pay an additional subscription fee on top of what they were paying for their cable subscription.

There will also be an additional fee for YouTube TV subscribers.

“NFL Sunday Ticket will be available on two of YouTube’s growing subscription businesses as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels,” the press release said.

The NFL’s move to streaming services

The new partnership between the NFL and Google is the league’s latest step away from traditional cable. It already partners with Amazon for “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts in a deal that launched this season.

Robert Kraft, chairman of the NFL’s media committee and owner of the New England Patriots, said in a statement that the move to streaming helps the league connect with new fans.

“As the ways fans enjoy NFL football evolve in a changing media landscape, partnerships with innovators like YouTube will ensure that more games are available to more fans,” he said. “This partnership will grow our game for future generations and allow them to follow their favorite sport.”