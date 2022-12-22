Jaren Hall accepts invitation to Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl announced Thursday morning that BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has accepted an invitation to the postseason all-star game.

What does an accepted Senior Bowl invite mean for Jaren Hall?

While Hall, a fifth-year junior, has not announced whether he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft or stay at BYU for his senior season, this is a strong indication that his days playing for the Cougars are likely over.

Hall is seen as a solid NFL prospect by many draft experts — ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked him No. 7 among quarterback prospects in the 2023 draft class.

Last month, BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua also accepted an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl. Like Hall, Nacua has yet to officially declare for the NFL draft.

The Senior Bowl is Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama.

What has Jaren Hall done in his BYU career?

The 24-year-old Hall, who prepped at Maple Mountain High, has been the Cougars’ starter the past two seasons.

In his BYU career, the dual-threat quarterback has completed 65% of his passes or 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while also rushing for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

His best season was this year, when Hall threw for 3,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions while also rushing for 348 yards and three more scores.

Hall missed the Cougars’ bowl game — a 24-23 win over SMU in the New Mexico Bowl — with an ankle injury.

What does it mean for BYU football?

If Hall has played his last down as a Cougar, it leaves BYU searching for a new starter as well as adding options as the position.

Redshirt freshman Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters, a dual-threat QB, started the Cougars’ bowl game in place of Hall and ran for 96 yards and threw for 47.

BYU also has Cade Fennegan and Nick Billoups on the roster, while Jacob Conover, the team’s backup throughout the 2022 regular season, has transferred to Arizona State.

The Cougars, who are reportedly looking to add a quarterback through the transfer portal, also signed Springville High’s Ryder Burton as part of their 2023 signing class on Wednesday, and former Corner Canyon QB Cole Hagen is headed to BYU after initially committing to Yale.

