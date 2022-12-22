Lionel Messi won the World Cup ... and then the internet

At long last, soccer superstar Lionel Messi won the World Cup on Sunday, and social media was flooded with fans expressing their joy.

Amid the festivities, Messi’s Instagram post about Argentina’s big win over France quickly became the most-liked post in Instagram history. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder, CEO and chairman of Meta, which owns Instagram, announced the news Tuesday on Facebook.

“Leo Messi’s World Cup post is now the most liked in Instagram history. WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the final,” he said.

As of Thursday morning, Messi’s post with photos from after Argentina’s World Cup win had nearly 71,700,000 likes.

Messi’s World Cup post unseated a photo of a plain brown egg to nab the Instagram crown. The egg had held the most-liked title since 2019 when it gained popularity due to users’ interest in beating out Kylie Jenner.

The egg, which had around 57 million likes, “was posted in 2019 with the goal of unseating the previous record holder, reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who raked in millions of likes when she announced the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster,” HuffPost reported.

The humans behind the egg photo had some fun with Messi’s achievements this week, the article noted.

“The egg account acknowledged its defeat on its Instagram stories, writing that it was ‘feeling fragile today’ and agreeing it had been ‘fried’ by Messi,” HuffPost reported.

Messi has posted on Instagram about Argentina’s World Cup victory several more times since Sunday and wracked up millions more likes. A photo showing him sleeping next to the World Cup trophy had more than 51 million likes as of Thursday afternoon.